Jahmyr Gibbs Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions will play the Green Bay Packers and their eighth-ranked rushing defense (106.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Gibbs worth considering for his next game versus the Packers?

Gibbs vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: December 5, 2024

December 5, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 58.35

58.35 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.54

0.54 Projected Receiving Yards: 27.04

27.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.18

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibbs Fantasy Performance

Gibbs has been delivering for fantasy managers this season, as his 189.5 fantasy points (15.8 per game) rank him third at the RB position and 17th overall.

Looking at his last three games, Gibbs has amassed 48.6 fantasy points (16.2 per game) as he's rushed for 246 yards and scored three touchdowns on 41 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 80 yards on six grabs (eight targets).

Gibbs has posted 73.0 fantasy points (14.6 per game) over his last five games, running for 382 yards with four touchdowns on 71 carries. He has also contributed 128 yards on nine catches (13 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Gibbs' fantasy season so far was Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 28.0 fantasy points. He also had 116 rushing yards on 15 attempts (7.7 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jahmyr Gibbs stumbled to his worst performance of the season last week against the Chicago Bears, rushing nine times for 87 yards, with two receptions for 17 yards as a receiver (8.4 fantasy points).

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Packers have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Green Bay has allowed five players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Packers this season.

A total of two players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Green Bay this year.

A total of 16 players have caught a TD pass versus the Packers this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed four players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Green Bay this season.

The Packers have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

