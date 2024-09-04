Jahan Dotson Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Jahan Dotson and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Green Bay Packers -- whose pass defense was ranked ninth in the league last year (206.8 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Dotson vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers Game Day: September 6, 2024

September 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 3.38

3.38 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.64

24.64 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Dotson 2023 Fantasy Performance

Dotson was 57th at his position, and 185th overall, with 75.8 fantasy points (4.5 per game) last year.

In Week 8 last year versus the Philadelphia Eagles, Dotson posted a season-high 16.8 fantasy points, with these numbers: eight receptions, 108 yards and one touchdown.

Dotson's 12.9 fantasy points in Week 9 against the New England Patriots -- four receptions, 69 yards and one touchdown -- were his second-highest amount last year.

Packers Defensive Performance

Last year, Green Bay allowed three quarterbacks to record over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Packers allowed 14 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

Against Green Bay last season, five players threw for at least two touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Packers last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Versus Green Bay last season, three players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Packers allowed 20 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Green Bay allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run D, the Packers yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to four players last season.

On the ground, Green Bay allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Two players ran for multiple scores in a game against the Packers last year.

