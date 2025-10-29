Jacory Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt faces a matchup versus the top-ranked run defense in the NFL (75.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, when his Washington Commanders play the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Croskey-Merritt for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Seahawks? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Croskey-Merritt this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jacory Croskey-Merritt Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks

Washington Commanders vs. Seattle Seahawks Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.23

56.23 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

0.40 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.96

12.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Croskey-Merritt Fantasy Performance

Croskey-Merritt has put up 66.2 fantasy points in 2025 (8.3 per game), which ranks him 23rd at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 83 player in fantasy football.

Over his last three games, Croskey-Merritt has amassed 10.5 fantasy points (3.5 per game) as he's scampered for 119 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 39 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed six yards on two catches (four targets).

Croskey-Merritt has put up 41.2 fantasy points (8.2 per game) over his last five games, running for 277 yards with two touchdowns on 60 carries. He has also contributed 55 yards on six catches (eight targets) as a receiver.

The highlight of Croskey-Merritt's fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst against the Los Angeles Chargers, a matchup in which he put up 25.0 fantasy points (14 carries, 111 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 39 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Jacory Croskey-Merritt had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, when he put up just 1.7 fantasy points (4 carries, 17 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has conceded more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has allowed two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two touchdowns in a game against the Seahawks this year.

Seattle has allowed two players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 11 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Seahawks this season.

Seattle has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this year.

The Seahawks have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

Only one player has run for at least one TD against Seattle this season.

Just one player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Seahawks this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jacory Croskey-Merritt? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.