Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

In Week 9 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Chicago Bears, who have the 13th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (207.4 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Chase worth a look for his next matchup versus the Bears? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Ja'Marr Chase Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.8

14.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 71.88

71.88 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.69

Projections provided by numberFire

Chase Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Chase has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 12.6 fantasy points per game (100.6 total points). Overall, he is 33rd in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Chase has ammassed 346 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 38 catches (54 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 46.3 (15.4 per game) during that period.

Chase has compiled 479 receiving yards and four scores on 49 catches (72 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 71.6 points (14.3 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Chase's season as a fantasy producer came against the Detroit Lions in Week 5, as he put up 23.0 fantasy points by reeling in six passes (on 10 targets) for 110 yards and two scores.

From a fantasy perspective, Ja'Marr Chase had his worst performance of the season in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos, when he put up just 2.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed only one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed five players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Chicago has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Bears have allowed a touchdown reception by 12 players this year.

Chicago has allowed at least two receiving TDs to three players this season.

The Bears have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this year.

Chicago has given up at least one rushing touchdown to five players this season.

The Bears have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this year.

