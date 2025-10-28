J.K. Dobbins Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Denver Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins will be up against the fifth-ranked rushing defense of the Houston Texans (88.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 9, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Dobbins worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Texans? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

J.K. Dobbins Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Houston Texans

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 74.09

74.09 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.82

8.82 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Dobbins Fantasy Performance

With 90.6 fantasy points in 2025 (11.3 per game), Dobbins is the 12th-ranked player at the RB position and 42nd among all players.

During his last three games, Dobbins has 24.1 total fantasy points (8.0 per game), toting the ball 43 times for 232 yards and zero touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added nine yards on three catches (four targets).

Dobbins has delivered 49.0 total fantasy points (9.8 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 79 times for 412 yards and one score. As a receiver, he has tacked on 18 yards on five receptions (six targets).

The peak of Dobbins' fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst against the Indianapolis Colts, a matchup in which he posted 14.5 fantasy points (14 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, J.K. Dobbins' matchup versus the New York Jets in Week 6 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 4.0 fantasy points. He rushed for 40 yards on 14 carries on the day.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Texans have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Houston has allowed two players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Texans this season.

Houston has allowed two players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Texans have allowed six players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Houston has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Texans have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

Houston has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Texans have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this season.

