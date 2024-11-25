menu item
NHL

Islanders vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 25

Data Skrive

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Detroit Red Wings.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Islanders vs Red Wings Game Info

  • New York Islanders (8-8-5) vs. Detroit Red Wings (8-10-2)
  • Date: Monday, November 25, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-162)Red Wings (+134)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (53.2%)

Islanders vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Red Wings are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Islanders. The Red Wings are -194 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +156.

Islanders vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Red Wings on November 25, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Islanders vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Detroit is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while New York is a -162 favorite at home.

