Islanders vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 19

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Calgary Flames.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Flames Game Info

New York Islanders (7-7-4) vs. Calgary Flames (9-6-3)

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tuesday, November 19, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-111) Flames (-108) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (54.8%)

Islanders vs Flames Puck Line

The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flames. The Islanders are +225 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -290.

Islanders vs Flames Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Islanders-Flames matchup on November 19, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Islanders vs Flames Moneyline

Calgary is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while New York is a -111 favorite despite being on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!