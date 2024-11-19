Islanders vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 19
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Calgary Flames.
Islanders vs Flames Game Info
- New York Islanders (7-7-4) vs. Calgary Flames (9-6-3)
- Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Flames Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-111)
|Flames (-108)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Flames Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Islanders win (54.8%)
Islanders vs Flames Puck Line
- The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flames. The Islanders are +225 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -290.
Islanders vs Flames Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Islanders-Flames matchup on November 19, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.
Islanders vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while New York is a -111 favorite despite being on the road.