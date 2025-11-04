Islanders vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the New York Islanders taking on the Boston Bruins.

Islanders vs Bruins Game Info

New York Islanders (6-5-1) vs. Boston Bruins (7-7)

Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-160) Bruins (+130) 6.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (58.5%)

Islanders vs Bruins Puck Line

The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Bruins. The Islanders are +152 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -188.

Islanders vs Bruins Over/Under

The over/under for Islanders-Bruins on Nov. 4 is 6.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Islanders vs Bruins Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while New York is a -160 favorite at home.

