NHL

Islanders vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

Data Skrive

Islanders vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the New York Islanders taking on the Boston Bruins.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Islanders vs Bruins Game Info

  • New York Islanders (6-5-1) vs. Boston Bruins (7-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Bruins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-160)Bruins (+130)6.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Islanders win (58.5%)

Islanders vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Islanders are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Bruins. The Islanders are +152 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -188.

Islanders vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The over/under for Islanders-Bruins on Nov. 4 is 6.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Islanders vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Boston is the underdog, +130 on the moneyline, while New York is a -160 favorite at home.

