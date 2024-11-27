menu item
NHL

Islanders vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Wednesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins.

Islanders vs Bruins Game Info

  • New York Islanders (8-9-5) vs. Boston Bruins (10-10-3)
  • Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Bruins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Islanders (-125)Bruins (+104)5.5Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (52%)

Islanders vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +205.

Islanders vs Bruins Over/Under

  • Islanders versus Bruins, on November 27, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Islanders vs Bruins Moneyline

  • The Islanders vs Bruins moneyline has New York as a -125 favorite, while Boston is a +104 underdog on the road.

