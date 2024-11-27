Islanders vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27

The Wednesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Islanders vs Bruins Game Info

New York Islanders (8-9-5) vs. Boston Bruins (10-10-3)

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Islanders vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-125) Bruins (+104) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Islanders win (52%)

Islanders vs Bruins Puck Line

The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +205.

Islanders vs Bruins Over/Under

Islanders versus Bruins, on November 27, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Islanders vs Bruins Moneyline

The Islanders vs Bruins moneyline has New York as a -125 favorite, while Boston is a +104 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!