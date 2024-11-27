NHL
Islanders vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27
The Wednesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins.
Islanders vs Bruins Game Info
- New York Islanders (8-9-5) vs. Boston Bruins (10-10-3)
- Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Islanders vs Bruins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-125)
|Bruins (+104)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Bruins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Islanders win (52%)
Islanders vs Bruins Puck Line
- The Bruins are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-260 to cover). And New York, the favorite, is +205.
Islanders vs Bruins Over/Under
- Islanders versus Bruins, on November 27, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.
Islanders vs Bruins Moneyline
- The Islanders vs Bruins moneyline has New York as a -125 favorite, while Boston is a +104 underdog on the road.