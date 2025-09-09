Isiah Pacheco Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco will be up against the team with last season's 10th-ranked rushing defense, the Philadelphia Eagles (104.2 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Isiah Pacheco Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

5.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 29.26

29.26 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

0.19 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.46

8.46 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Pacheco 2024 Fantasy Performance

Pacheco picked up 44.9 fantasy points (6.4 per game), 59th at his position and 271st in the league.

In his one game so far this year, Pacheco had 25 rushing yards on five attempts and zero touchdowns, ending up with 2.8 fantasy points.

Pacheco accumulated 13.8 fantasy points -- 15 carries, 45 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 33 yards -- in his best game last year, in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Pacheco accumulated 11.1 fantasy points in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals (19 carries, 90 yards; 5 receptions, 21 yards) in his second-best game last year.

Pacheco picked up 1.2 fantasy points -- 3 carries, 7 yards -- in Week 4 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the year, Pacheco picked up 1.8 points (6 carries, 18 yards) in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia allowed more than 300 passing yards to only one QB last year.

The Eagles surrendered at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Philadelphia gave up two or more touchdown passes to six opposing QBs.

Last season, the Eagles allowed only one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Versus Philadelphia last season, three players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Eagles allowed a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Against Philadelphia last year, two players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the run game, one player collected more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Eagles last season.

In terms of run defense, Philadelphia gave up at least one rushing touchdown to eight players last season.

The Eagles allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to only one player last season.

