Iowa State vs Fairleigh Dickinson College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

The Iowa State Cyclones play the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on November 3, 2025 ET in the first game of the 2025-26 season for both teams.

Iowa State vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (99.5%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you bet on Monday's Iowa State-Fairleigh Dickinson spread (Iowa State -37.5) or total (147.5 points).

Iowa State vs. Fairleigh Dickinson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State went 20-15-0 ATS last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson won 19 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Cyclones owned a worse record against the spread in home games (9-8-0) than they did in away games (7-4-0) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Knights had a lower winning percentage at home (.545, 6-5-0 record) than away (.684, 13-6-0).

Iowa State vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Head-to-Head Comparison

With 80.3 points scored per game and 68.3 points conceded last season, Iowa State was 34th in the nation offensively and 61st on defense.

Iowa State was 142nd in the nation in rebounds per game (32.7) and 31st in rebounds conceded (28.3) last season.

Last season Iowa State was ranked 77th in the nation in assists with 15 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Iowa State was 232nd in the nation in committing them (11.6 per game) last season. It was 13th-best in forcing them (14.4 per game).

Last season Fairleigh Dickinson averaged 73.7 points per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 73.2 points per contest (213th-ranked).

Fairleigh Dickinson averaged 30.8 boards per game (253rd-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 33.7 rebounds per contest (318th-ranked).

Fairleigh Dickinson ranked 174th in the country with 13.6 dimes per contest.

With 11 turnovers per game, Fairleigh Dickinson was 164th in the country. It forced 11.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 121st in college basketball.

