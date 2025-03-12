Iowa State vs BYU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones (24-8, 13-7 Big 12) and the No. 4 seed BYU Cougars (23-8, 14-6 Big 12) face off in the Big 12 tournament Thursday at T-Mobile Center, tipping off at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. BYU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Game time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN Networks

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Arena: T-Mobile Center

Iowa State vs. BYU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (58.7%)

Before placing a bet on Thursday's Iowa State-BYU spread (Iowa State -2.5) or over/under (146.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Iowa State vs. BYU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has covered 19 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.

BYU has put together an 18-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Iowa State (16-11) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (59.3%) than BYU (3-1) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (75%).

The Cyclones have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered nine times in 17 games at home, and they've covered seven times in 11 games on the road.

The Cougars' winning percentage against the spread at home is .625 (10-6-0). On the road, it is .545 (6-5-0).

Iowa State has covered the spread 14 times in 22 conference games.

Against the spread in Big 12 games, BYU is 13-7-0 this season.

Iowa State vs. BYU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has come away with 18 wins in the 22 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Cyclones have been victorious 18 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -150 or shorter on the moneyline.

BYU has compiled a 4-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Cougars have a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +125 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa State has a 60% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Iowa State vs. BYU Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State outscores opponents by 12.8 points per game (scoring 80 per game to rank 42nd in college basketball while giving up 67.2 per outing to rank 49th in college basketball) and has a +410 scoring differential overall.

Curtis Jones' team-leading 16.7 points per game ranks 137th in the country.

BYU outscores opponents by 11.3 points per game (posting 81.4 points per game, 28th in college basketball, and conceding 70.1 per outing, 120th in college basketball) and has a +349 scoring differential.

BYU's leading scorer, Richie Saunders, ranks 186th in the country, putting up 16 points per game.

The Cyclones are 124th in the nation at 32.9 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 more than the 28.5 their opponents average.

Joshua Jefferson's 7.5 rebounds per game lead the Cyclones and rank 108th in college basketball action.

The 33.6 rebounds per game the Cougars accumulate rank 83rd in the country, 6.2 more than the 27.4 their opponents collect.

Keba Keita leads the team with 7.7 rebounds per game (84th in college basketball).

Iowa State averages 101.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (50th in college basketball), and gives up 85.4 points per 100 possessions (18th in college basketball).

The Cougars average 105.1 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball), while allowing 90.6 points per 100 possessions (104th in college basketball).

