Iowa State vs BYU Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 4

The Iowa State Cyclones (22-7, 12-6 Big 12) aim to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the BYU Cougars (21-8, 12-6 Big 12) on March 4, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. BYU Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. BYU Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (76.4%)

Before you bet on Tuesday's Iowa State-BYU spread (Iowa State -9.5) or over/under (150.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Iowa State vs. BYU: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State is 17-12-0 ATS this season.

BYU has covered 17 times in 28 games with a spread this year.

Iowa State covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 47.1% of the time. That's more often than BYU covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).

In home games, the Cyclones sport a worse record against the spread (9-7-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (6-4-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Cougars have a better winning percentage at home (.667, 10-5-0 record) than on the road (.500, 5-5-0).

Iowa State has 12 wins against the spread in 19 conference games this year.

BYU has beaten the spread 12 times in 18 Big 12 games.

Iowa State vs. BYU: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has come away with 16 wins in the 19 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Cyclones have a win-loss record of 10-2 when favored by -450 or better by oddsmakers this year.

BYU has been the moneyline underdog five total times this season. BYU has gone 3-2 in those games.

The Cougars have played as a moneyline underdog of +340 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Iowa State has an implied victory probability of 81.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Iowa State vs. BYU Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State has a +377 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13 points per game. It is putting up 80.2 points per game to rank 43rd in college basketball and is allowing 67.2 per outing to rank 48th in college basketball.

Curtis Jones' 16.8 points per game lead Iowa State and rank 128th in the country.

BYU puts up 81 points per game (32nd in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per contest (102nd in college basketball). It has a +335 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 11.6 points per game.

BYU's leading scorer, Richie Saunders, ranks 194th in college basketball, scoring 15.8 points per game.

The Cyclones come out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 5.1 boards. They are recording 33.2 rebounds per game (110th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.1 per outing.

Joshua Jefferson leads the Cyclones with 7.6 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball action).

The Cougars pull down 33.3 rebounds per game (94th in college basketball) while conceding 26.9 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.4 boards per game.

Keba Keita is 106th in the nation with 7.5 rebounds per game, leading the Cougars.

Iowa State averages 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (43rd in college basketball), and allows 85.6 points per 100 possessions (19th in college basketball).

The Cougars average 105.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (11th in college basketball), and concede 90.8 points per 100 possessions (117th in college basketball).

