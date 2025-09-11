Iowa State vs Arkansas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

The Iowa State Cyclones will face the Arkansas State Red Wolves in college football action on Saturday.

Iowa State vs Arkansas State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Iowa State: (-1695) | Arkansas State: (+890)

Iowa State: (-1695) | Arkansas State: (+890) Spread: Iowa State: -20.5 (-120) | Arkansas State: +20.5 (-102)

Iowa State: -20.5 (-120) | Arkansas State: +20.5 (-102) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Iowa State vs Arkansas State Betting Trends

Iowa State has won twice against the spread this year.

Iowa State has had one game (of three) hit the over this season.

Arkansas State has one win against the spread this year.

Arkansas State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 20.5-point underdog or greater this season.

All two Arkansas State games have gone over the point total this season.

Iowa State vs Arkansas State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cyclones win (93.7%)

Iowa State vs Arkansas State Point Spread

Arkansas State is listed as an underdog by 20.5 points (-102 odds), and Iowa State, the favorite, is -120 to cover.

Iowa State vs Arkansas State Over/Under

A combined point total of 55.5 has been set for Iowa State-Arkansas State on Sept. 13, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Iowa State vs Arkansas State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Iowa State-Arkansas State, Iowa State is the favorite at -1695, and Arkansas State is +890.

Iowa State vs. Arkansas State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Iowa State 31.7 18 13.7 68 47.2 3 Arkansas State 28.0 71 40.0 126 61.0 2

Iowa State vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Stadium: Centennial Bank Stadium

