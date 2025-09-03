Indiana vs Kennesaw State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Indiana Hoosiers facing the Kennesaw State Owls.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Indiana vs Kennesaw State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Indiana: (N/A) | Kennesaw State: (N/A)

Indiana: (N/A) | Kennesaw State: (N/A) Spread: Indiana: -35.5 (-110) | Kennesaw State: +35.5 (-110)

Indiana: -35.5 (-110) | Kennesaw State: +35.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Indiana vs Kennesaw State Betting Trends

Indiana hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

Kennesaw State hasn't lost a game against the spread this season.

No Kennesaw State game has hit the over this year.

Indiana vs Kennesaw State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hoosiers win (99.7%)

Indiana vs Kennesaw State Point Spread

Indiana is favored by 35.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Kennesaw State, the underdog, is -110.

Indiana vs Kennesaw State Over/Under

Indiana versus Kennesaw State, on Sept. 6, has an over/under of 52.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Indiana vs. Kennesaw State Points Insights

The Hoosiers had an average implied point total of 33.3 last season, which is 10.7 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (44).

The Owls' average implied point total last season (30.8 points) is 21.8 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (9 points).

Indiana vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

