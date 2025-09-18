Indiana vs Illinois Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 4 2025

The college football schedule on Saturday includes the Indiana Hoosiers taking on the Illinois Fighting Illini.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana vs Illinois Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Indiana: (-215) | Illinois: (+176)

Indiana: (-215) | Illinois: (+176) Spread: Indiana: -5.5 (-115) | Illinois: +5.5 (-105)

Indiana: -5.5 (-115) | Illinois: +5.5 (-105) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Indiana vs Illinois Betting Trends

Indiana has posted two wins against the spread this year.

As at least a 5.5-point favorite, Indiana has two wins ATS (2-1).

Two of three Indiana games have gone over the point total this year.

Illinois is unbeaten against the spread this season.

One Illinois game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

Indiana vs Illinois Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hoosiers win (80.9%)

Indiana vs Illinois Point Spread

Indiana is a 5.5-point favorite against Illinois. Indiana is -115 to cover the spread, and Illinois is -105.

Indiana vs Illinois Over/Under

The over/under for Indiana-Illinois on Sept. 20 is 52.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Indiana vs Illinois Moneyline

Illinois is a +176 underdog on the moneyline, while Indiana is a -215 favorite.

Indiana vs. Illinois Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Indiana 52.0 5 7.7 8 54.8 3 Illinois 45.0 13 7.3 7 54.8 3

Indiana vs. Illinois Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

