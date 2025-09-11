Illinois vs Western Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025
On Saturday in college football, the Illinois Fighting Illini are up against the Western Michigan Broncos.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Illinois vs Western Michigan Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Illinois: (-4545) | Western Michigan: (+1600)
- Spread: Illinois: -27.5 (-110) | Western Michigan: +27.5 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Illinois vs Western Michigan Betting Trends
- Illinois has two wins against the spread this year.
- Illinois has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 27.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Illinois has had one game (of two) go over the total this season.
- Western Michigan hasn't lost a game against the spread this season.
- Western Michigan has had one game (of two) go over the total this season.
Illinois vs Western Michigan Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Fighting Illini win (95.8%)
Illinois vs Western Michigan Point Spread
Illinois is favored by 27.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Western Michigan, the underdog, is -110.
Illinois vs Western Michigan Over/Under
Illinois versus Western Michigan on Sept. 13 has an over/under of 50.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Illinois vs Western Michigan Moneyline
Illinois is a -4545 favorite on the moneyline, while Western Michigan is a +1600 underdog.
Illinois vs. Western Michigan Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Illinois
|48.5
|15
|11.0
|31
|57.0
|2
|Western Michigan
|18.0
|110
|28.0
|100
|53.0
|2
Illinois vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Champaign, Illinois
- Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Illinois vs. Western Michigan analysis on FanDuel Research.