Illinois vs Western Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Illinois Fighting Illini are up against the Western Michigan Broncos.

the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs Western Michigan Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Illinois: (-4545) | Western Michigan: (+1600)

Illinois: (-4545) | Western Michigan: (+1600) Spread: Illinois: -27.5 (-110) | Western Michigan: +27.5 (-110)

Illinois: -27.5 (-110) | Western Michigan: +27.5 (-110) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Illinois vs Western Michigan Betting Trends

Illinois has two wins against the spread this year.

Illinois has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 27.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Illinois has had one game (of two) go over the total this season.

Western Michigan hasn't lost a game against the spread this season.

Western Michigan has had one game (of two) go over the total this season.

Illinois vs Western Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Fighting Illini win (95.8%)

Illinois vs Western Michigan Point Spread

Illinois is favored by 27.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Western Michigan, the underdog, is -110.

Illinois vs Western Michigan Over/Under

Illinois versus Western Michigan on Sept. 13 has an over/under of 50.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Illinois vs Western Michigan Moneyline

Illinois is a -4545 favorite on the moneyline, while Western Michigan is a +1600 underdog.

Illinois vs. Western Michigan Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Illinois 48.5 15 11.0 31 57.0 2 Western Michigan 18.0 110 28.0 100 53.0 2

Illinois vs. Western Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 13, 2025

Saturday, September 13, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Stadium: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

