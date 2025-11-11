Illinois vs Texas Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) at State Farm Center on November 11, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Illinois vs. Texas Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Arena: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Texas Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Illinois win (61.9%)

Illinois is a 3.5-point favorite over Texas Tech on Tuesday and the total is set at 165.5 points. Below are a few betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the matchup.

Illinois vs. Texas Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Illinois put together a 17-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Texas Tech compiled a 19-18-0 record against the spread last year.

When the spread was set as 3.5 or more last season, Illinois (14-11) covered a lower percentage of those games when it was the favorite (56%) than Texas Tech (3-2) did as the underdog (60%).

The Fighting Illini had a better record against the spread when playing at home (10-7-0) than they did on the road (5-5-0) last season.

The Red Raiders' winning percentage against the spread at home was .556 (10-8-0) last season. Away, it was .700 (7-3-0).

Illinois vs. Texas Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Illinois won 69.6% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (16-7).

The Fighting Illini had a 14-5 record last year (winning 73.7% of their games) when they played as a moneyline favorite of -188 or shorter.

Last season, Texas Tech won three out of the six games in which it was the underdog.

The Red Raiders played as an underdog of +155 or more twice last season and split those games.

Illinois has an implied moneyline win probability of 65.3% in this matchup.

Illinois vs. Texas Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Illinois was ninth-best in the nation offensively (83.6 points scored per game) and ranked 263rd on defense (74.8 points allowed).

Illinois was the best squad in college basketball in rebounds per game (39.7) and ranked 104th in rebounds conceded (30.1) last season.

Illinois was 83rd in the nation in assists (14.9 per game) last season.

In terms of turnovers, Illinois was 215th in college basketball in committing them (11.4 per game) last season. It was second-worst in forcing them (8.5 per game).

Texas Tech ranked 28th in the country last season with 80.9 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 70th with 68.5 points allowed per contest.

Texas Tech ranked 84th in the nation with 33.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 94th with 29.9 rebounds allowed per game.

Texas Tech ranked 34th in college basketball with 16.1 dimes per contest.

Texas Tech was top-25 last year in turnovers, 12th-best in college basketball with 9.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 197th with 11.1 forced turnovers per contest.

