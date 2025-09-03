Illinois vs Duke Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025
The Illinois Fighting Illini will take on the Duke Blue Devils in college football action on Saturday.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Illinois vs Duke Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Illinois: (-156) | Duke: (+130)
- Spread: Illinois: -3.5 (-102) | Duke: +3.5 (-120)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Illinois vs Duke Betting Trends
- Illinois has posted one win against the spread this season.
- Illinois has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Duke has no wins against the spread this year.
- Duke has had one game (of one) hit the over this year.
Illinois vs Duke Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Fighting Illini win (60.5%)
Illinois vs Duke Point Spread
Duke is the underdog by 3.5 points against Illinois. Duke is -102 to cover the spread, and Illinois is -120.
Illinois vs Duke Over/Under
The over/under for Illinois-Duke on Sept. 6 is 49.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.
Illinois vs Duke Moneyline
Illinois is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Duke is a +130 underdog.
Illinois vs. Duke Points Insights
- The Fighting Illini's average implied point total last season was 2.8 more points than their implied total in Saturday's game (29.8 implied points on average compared to 27 implied points in this game).
- The Blue Devils' average implied point total last season (29.3 points) is 6.3 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (23 points).
Illinois vs. Duke Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Wilmington, North Carolina
- Stadium: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
