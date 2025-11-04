FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the New York Rangers in NHL action on Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (7-4) vs. New York Rangers (6-5-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-125)Rangers (+104)5.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (54.4%)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-245 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +194.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Rangers, on Nov. 4, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Moneyline

  • Carolina is the favorite, -125 on the moneyline, while New York is a +104 underdog despite being at home.

