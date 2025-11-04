Hurricanes vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the New York Rangers in NHL action on Tuesday.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (7-4) vs. New York Rangers (6-5-2)

Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-125) Rangers (+104) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (54.4%)

Hurricanes vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-245 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +194.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Rangers, on Nov. 4, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Hurricanes vs Rangers Moneyline

Carolina is the favorite, -125 on the moneyline, while New York is a +104 underdog despite being at home.

