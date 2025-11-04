NHL
Hurricanes vs Rangers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4
The Carolina Hurricanes will take on the New York Rangers in NHL action on Tuesday.
Hurricanes vs Rangers Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (7-4) vs. New York Rangers (6-5-2)
- Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: TNT
Hurricanes vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-125)
|Rangers (+104)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (54.4%)
Hurricanes vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-245 to cover). And Carolina, the favorite, is +194.
Hurricanes vs Rangers Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Rangers, on Nov. 4, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Hurricanes vs Rangers Moneyline
- Carolina is the favorite, -125 on the moneyline, while New York is a +104 underdog despite being at home.