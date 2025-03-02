NHL
Hurricanes vs Flames Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 2
The NHL schedule on Sunday includes the Carolina Hurricanes facing the Calgary Flames.
Hurricanes vs Flames Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (34-22-4) vs. Calgary Flames (28-23-8)
- Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-300)
|Flames (+240)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Hurricanes win (65.9%)
Hurricanes vs Flames Puck Line
- The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals (-118 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is -102.
Hurricanes vs Flames Over/Under
- Hurricanes versus Flames, on March 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -138 and the under +112.
Hurricanes vs Flames Moneyline
- Carolina is the favorite, -300 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +240 underdog on the road.