NHL
Hurricanes vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11
The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Washington Capitals is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (11-4) vs. Washington Capitals (7-7-1)
- Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN+
Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds
|Hurricanes (-172)
|Capitals (+142)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Capitals win (51.5%)
Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are -172 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +140.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Capitals on Nov. 11, with the over being +112 and the under -138.
Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline
- The Hurricanes vs Capitals moneyline has Carolina as a -172 favorite, while Washington is a +142 underdog on the road.