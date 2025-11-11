FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Washington Capitals is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (11-4) vs. Washington Capitals (7-7-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Capitals Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-172)Capitals (+142)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Capitals win (51.5%)

Hurricanes vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Capitals are -172 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +140.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Capitals on Nov. 11, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Hurricanes vs Capitals Moneyline

  • The Hurricanes vs Capitals moneyline has Carolina as a -172 favorite, while Washington is a +142 underdog on the road.

