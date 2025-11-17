Hurricanes vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Boston Bruins in NHL action on Monday.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (12-5-1) vs. Boston Bruins (12-8)

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Monday, November 17, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Bruins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-188) Bruins (+155) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hurricanes win (56.2%)

Hurricanes vs Bruins Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals against the Bruins. The Hurricanes are +134 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -164.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Bruins on Nov. 17, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Moneyline

The Hurricanes vs Bruins moneyline has Carolina as a -188 favorite, while Boston is a +155 underdog at home.

