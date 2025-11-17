FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Hurricanes vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Hurricanes vs Bruins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 17

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Boston Bruins in NHL action on Monday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (12-5-1) vs. Boston Bruins (12-8)
  • Date: Monday, November 17, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Bruins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-188)Bruins (+155)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (56.2%)

Hurricanes vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals against the Bruins. The Hurricanes are +134 to cover the spread, while the Bruins are -164.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Bruins on Nov. 17, with the over at +106 and the under at -130.

Hurricanes vs Bruins Moneyline

  • The Hurricanes vs Bruins moneyline has Carolina as a -188 favorite, while Boston is a +155 underdog at home.

