How to Watch the 2025 U.S. Open Golf Championship: Dates, Channels, and Betting Odds

The 2025 U.S. Open is headed to Pennsylvania, where the Oakmont Country Club is set to host the next stop on the PGA Tour!

No. 1 Scottie Scheffler rolls in fresh off a victory at Memorial, while career Grand Slam champ Rory McIlroy looks to bounce back after missing the cut at the Canadian Open.

They’ll be joined by 2024 U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, who edged out McIlroy by one stroke last year at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina.

Are you ready to tune in and bet on the action? Here’s everything you need to know about the dates, broadcast info, and betting odds for this year’s U.S. Open.

When Is the 2025 U.S. Open Golf Championship?

The 2025 U.S. Open Golf Championship will take place from Thursday, June 12th through Sunday, June 15th at the Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

How to Watch the 2025 U.S. Open

Here's how to watch the 2025 U.S. Open Golf Championship. You can also tune into U.S. Open All-Access via Peacock each day and featured groups will be available at usopen.com, USGA App, DirecTV, and YouTube TV.

Thursday, June 12th

6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on USA

5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Peacock

Friday, June 13th

6:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Peacock

1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on NBC

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Peacock

Saturday, June 14th

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on USA

12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on NBC

Sunday, June 15th

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on USA

12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on NBC

2025 U.S. Open Betting Odds

Here are the betting odds for the top 20 golfers to win the U.S. Open, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 10th.

U.S. Open 2025 - Win Only Odds Scottie Scheffler +280 Bryson DeChambeau +750 Rory McIlroy +1200 Jon Rahm +1200 Xander Schauffele +2200 Ludvig Åberg +2200 Collin Morikawa +2500 View Full Table ChevronDown

You can also learn more about each golfer's past results at the U.S. Open at FanDuel Research.

Get a No Sweat Bet to use on a “First Round Leader” wager on the U.S. Open Golf Tournament! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.