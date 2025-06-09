Each Golfer's Past Results at the U.S. Open Entering 2025 at Oakmont Country Club

The 2025 men's U.S. Open is upon us.

The third major of the year heads to Oakmont, Pennsylvania -- just outside of Pittsburgh.

Oakmont, the most frequent U.S. Open venue of all-time, has hosted nine times previously and is also slated to host this event in 2033, 2042, and 2049.

Since 1994, we've had just two U.S. Opens at Oakmont (2007 and 2016), and while I'll look back at 2016, we can also take a look at recent U.S. Opens overall to see how golfers in this year's field have fared at the tough major setups.

2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont History

In 2016, Dustin Johnson won the U.S. Open at Oakmont with a score of -4. He led the rest of the field by three shots and was the only golfer to finish better than -1.

Among the three runners-up, only Shane Lowry is in the field this year.

The only other top-10 finisher in the field in 2016 to be in this year's event is Jason Day (T8).

Here's a look at every golfer's finish in 2016 -- among those in this year's field.

Player 2016 Finish Dustin Johnson 1 Shane Lowry T2 Jason Day T8 Brooks Koepka T13 Bryson DeChambeau T15 Marc Leishman T18 Adam Scott T18 View Full Table ChevronDown

It's worth noting that Oakmont received heavy rain around the 2016 U.S. Open, and play was delayed multiple times.

How Have Golfers Performed at the U.S. Open in the Past?

Here's a full rundown of past history for this week's field over the last five U.S. Opens.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Course SG:T/Rd Course SG:T 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Rory McIlroy $12,200 +1100 3.25 65.00 2 2 5 7 8 Xander Schauffele $11,800 +2200 2.65 53.00 7 10 14 7 5 Bryson DeChambeau $12,500 +700 2.45 49.00 1 20 56 26 1 Hideki Matsuyama $9,900 +6500 2.25 45.00 6 32 4 26 17 Scottie Scheffler $13,800 +280 2.67 42.65 41 3 2 7 - Collin Morikawa $11,600 +2500 2.36 42.47 14 14 5 4 MC Patrick Cantlay $10,800 +5000 2.10 42.00 3 14 14 15 43 View Full Table ChevronDown

Golfers With Notable U.S. Open History

In terms of total strokes gained over the last five years at the U.S. Open, Bryson DeChambeau -- despite two wins -- has not been the best U.S. Open player in that span.

It's actually Rory McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy: With back-to-back runner-up finishes at the U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy has the best recent U.S. Open form of any golfer in the world. McIlroy's also finished top-10 in six straight U.S. Opens. In 2016, he missed the cut at Oakmont. McIlroy won the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional and won The Masters this year.

With back-to-back runner-up finishes at the U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy has the best recent U.S. Open form of any golfer in the world. McIlroy's also finished top-10 in six straight U.S. Opens. In 2016, he missed the cut at Oakmont. McIlroy won the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional and won The Masters this year. Xander Schauffele: Schauffele has played in eight U.S. Opens in his career; his worst finish is T14. Schauffele also has three top-five finishes in U.S. Opens.

Schauffele has played in eight U.S. Opens in his career; his worst finish is T14. Schauffele also has three top-five finishes in U.S. Opens. Bryson DeChambeau: DeChambeau has two U.S. Open wins (2020 at Winged Foot and 2024 at Pinehurst No. 2). He has made seven straight cuts at the U.S. Open and has finished T5 at the Masters and T2 at the PGA Championship in this year's majors. He finished T15 at Oakmont in 2016.

DeChambeau has two U.S. Open wins (2020 at Winged Foot and 2024 at Pinehurst No. 2). He has made seven straight cuts at the U.S. Open and has finished T5 at the Masters and T2 at the PGA Championship in this year's majors. He finished T15 at Oakmont in 2016. Hideki Matsuyama: Matsuyama has finished 6th, T32, and 4th over the last three U.S. Opens and has made 11 of 12 career cuts at the major with 8 top-25 results overall. He missed the cut at Oakmont in 2016.

Matsuyama has finished 6th, T32, and 4th over the last three U.S. Opens and has made 11 of 12 career cuts at the major with 8 top-25 results overall. He missed the cut at Oakmont in 2016. Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler did play Oakmont in 2016, missing the cut in his first-ever U.S. Open start. Since 2020, Scheffler has finished T7, T2, 3rd, and T41 at U.S. Opens. Scheffler, of course, won the 2025 PGA Championship.

Scheffler did play Oakmont in 2016, missing the cut in his first-ever U.S. Open start. Since 2020, Scheffler has finished T7, T2, 3rd, and T41 at U.S. Opens. Scheffler, of course, won the 2025 PGA Championship. Collin Morikawa: Morikawa enters with four straight top-15s at U.S. Opens but did miss the cut in 2020 -- which is included in our data set here. He's been T14 at the Masters and T50 at the PGA Championship so far this year.

Morikawa enters with four straight top-15s at U.S. Opens but did miss the cut in 2020 -- which is included in our data set here. He's been T14 at the Masters and T50 at the PGA Championship so far this year. Patrick Cantlay: Cantlay has six top-25 results in nine career U.S. Open starts and has made all nine cuts. Cantlay missed the cut at this year's PGA Championship and was T36 at The Masters.

Cantlay has six top-25 results in nine career U.S. Open starts and has made all nine cuts. Cantlay missed the cut at this year's PGA Championship and was T36 at The Masters. Jon Rahm: Rahm's recent major funk may be a thing of the past, as he has finished T14 at The Masters and T8 at the PGA Championship this year. At the U.S. Open, he has a win (2021 at Torrey Pines) and five total top-25s over his last five starts -- four of which were T12 or better.

Rahm's recent major funk may be a thing of the past, as he has finished T14 at The Masters and T8 at the PGA Championship this year. At the U.S. Open, he has a win (2021 at Torrey Pines) and five total top-25s over his last five starts -- four of which were T12 or better. Harris English: English has three top-10 results in U.S. Opens over his last five -- and he has finished T12 at The Masters and T2 at the PGA Championship this season.

English has three top-10 results in U.S. Opens over his last five -- and he has finished T12 at The Masters and T2 at the PGA Championship this season. Dustin Johnson: The 2016 Oakmont winner, Johnson missed the cut at last year's U.S. Open, his first missed cut since 2017. His other four finishes were all top-25s in the last five years. However, he's missed both major cuts this year and has missed five of his last seven major cuts.

The 2016 Oakmont winner, Johnson missed the cut at last year's U.S. Open, his first missed cut since 2017. His other four finishes were all top-25s in the last five years. However, he's missed both major cuts this year and has missed five of his last seven major cuts. Russell Henley: With four top-25s in his last five starts, Henley has emerged as a strong U.S. Open player. After making all four cuts at majors in 2024, Henley has missed both cuts in 2025 thus far.

With four top-25s in his last five starts, Henley has emerged as a strong U.S. Open player. After making all four cuts at majors in 2024, Henley has missed both cuts in 2025 thus far. Tony Finau: T3 at last year's U.S. Open, Finau earned a fourth career top-15 at U.S. Opens across nine starts. After missing the cut at Augusta, Finau was T19 at the PGA Championship last month.

