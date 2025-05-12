When Is the 2025 NFL Schedule Released? Start Time, Channels, and Betting Odds

This week, NFL fans will find out who their favorite team will be playing in each week of the upcoming 2025 season.

Some information has already been announced, including the season opener, international games, and Super Bowl dates. Although, the entirety of the schedule won't be available until May 14th.

Here's what to know about the upcoming release and how to watch.

When Is the 2025 NFL Schedule Released?

The full 2025 NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 14th at 8 p.m. ET on the NFL Network and ESPN2. It will be streaming on NFL.com, the NFL app, and NFL+.

Ahead of the full release, select games will be announced throughout the week.

Who Is Playing In the NFL Season Opener?

It's already been announced that the reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles will play the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener. The Eagles will host the Cowboys on Thursday, September 4th at 8:20pm ET.

You can find the betting odds for this game below:

When Are the 2025 NFL International Games?

So far, we know that the below teams will play in the following international cities. The NFL will announce the dates and opponents on Tuesday, May 13th on the NFL Network.

When Is NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl LX?

The Wild-Card Round of the NFL Playoffs will likely begin on January 10th, 2026.

Super Bowl LX will take place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA on February 8th, 2026.

NFL Super Bowl LX Betting Odds

Here are the current odds for each NFL team to win Super Bowl LX, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LX Winner Odds Philadelphia Eagles +700 Buffalo Bills +750 Baltimore Ravens +750 Kansas City Chiefs +850 Detroit Lions +950 Los Angeles Rams +1800 Washington Commanders +1900 View Full Table ChevronDown

You can read about which NFL teams are projected to have the easiest schedules and toughest schedules at FanDuel Research.

