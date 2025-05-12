Which NFL Teams Have the Easiest Schedules in 2025? Ranking the Five Best

Last year was the season from hell for the San Francisco 49ers.

They drudged through injury after injury, keeping them out of the playoffs a year after they won the NFC Championship. Now, they enter 2025 without several of the players who helped get them there two years go.

The big consolation? They get a much easier schedule this fall.

As the fourth-place team in the NFC West, their cross-over games are against other bottom-dwellers. It all results in their having the easiest schedule for 2025, according to my numbers.

Which other teams have low-resistance paths this year?

We can dig into that using my win total model. Within that, I can look at each team's power rating and see how many games they'd be expected to win this year if we put them up against a neutral schedule.

I can then compare that number to their actual win total projection in the model, with the difference showing how tough or easy their schedule projects to be.

Today, we'll run through the five teams currently getting the biggest boost based on the teams they'll face.

As a note, these numbers do not currently reflect byes as those will be revealed during Wednesday's schedule release. You can also click here to see which teams have the toughest NFL schedules for 2025.

Best NFL Schedules for 2025

1. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers aren't just first in this metric for me; they're first by a mile.

The 49ers' win total projection is 1.10 wins higher than you'd expect based on their power rating. No other team is above 0.60, so the 49ers are a full half win clear of the pack. It's a big boon for their outlook.

This is thanks to playing in a good-but-not-great division and cross-divisional matchups with the AFC and NFC South. The home schedule is especially friendly for the 49ers as I have them as the better team for every single game.

Even the road schedule isn't that tough because they'll get to face the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, and New York Giants, all of whom could be starting rookie quarterbacks. Even their toughest game is winnable: on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For me, this results in the 49ers being a team I want to buy. That could be via their win total over 10.5 at +110 in FanDuel Sportsbook's 2025 NFL win totals, or potentially backing them to win the NFC West at +175. Either way, the schedule provided the team with a soft bounce-back opportunity, and it's one that results in their being undervalued.

2. Tennessee Titans

Due to the division, all four AFC South teams rank inside the top 10 for easiest schedules by my numbers. Leading the way of that group is the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans edge out their division mates because they finished fourth in the AFC South standings last year. That landed them dates with the Saints and Las Vegas Raiders as fellow fourth-place teams, better matchups than the rest of their foes.

This does help Cam Ward, assuming he wins the starting role, though it's worth noting the plush schedule is more due to facing hideous offenses than bad defenses. A lot of the worst teams they'll play -- like the Browns -- still play good defense. Thus, I'd try to keep enthusiasm for Ward in check, especially with his Rookie of the Year odds already short at +380.

AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year 2025-26 Cameron Ward +380 View more odds in Sportsbook

I do think you could consider buying into their win total. I've got the Titans projected at 6.7 wins thanks to this schedule, and they're -125 to go over 5.5 wins at FanDuel. The 0.6 wins they've been gifted via the schedule do a lot of work in making that number enticing.

3. Buffalo Bills

Given the Buffalo Bills have to face a division-winner's schedule, I didn't expect them to be this high on the list. That's what happens when one of your cross-division matchups is the NFC South, though.

The other key for the Bills is a lot of their toughest games are at home. They host the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and Philadelphia Eagles while their toughest road matchup is likely against the Houston Texans. I've currently got the Bills favored in every game thanks to that road slate.

With the Bills' overall strength and their schedule combined, they have the highest win total projection in the league for me. That's far from an outlandish take as they have the highest odds to make the playoffs at FanDuel, sitting a -750. Still, it does raise my interest to back the Bills in upside markets such as the Super Bowl (+750) or to win the AFC (+370) given they do have a solid path to a first-round bye.

4. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals benefit from many of the same pluses as the 49ers, though having to face the 49ers themselves does push the Cardinals down to fourth.

It's also worth stressing how much things fall off after San Francisco. As mentioned, they gained 1.10 wins from their schedule. The Titans were at 0.60 with the Bills at 0.54. Once you get to the Cardinals, the schedule boost dwindles to 0.41, meaning they're more in line with the majority of the pack.

Still, it doesn't hurt matters in what could be a crucial year for a coaching staff that has now had a couple years to bring in the kinds of players it wants. They're currently -110 to go over 8.5 wins, and at some point, expectations will have to get higher than that.

I'm mostly in line with the market on the Cardinals as I have them pegged for 9.1 wins this year. They get a bunch of relatively easy home games but have a bunch of tough road games. It's not going to be a smooth path for them, even with the schedule granting them some favors.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

As someone who really enjoys watching Trevor Lawrence, Brian Thomas Jr., and Travis Hunter play football, I'd love to see a resurgence from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The schedule helps; we'll just have to see if it's enough.

The biggest plus for the Jaguars is getting to face their own division. Their other cross-division matchups are with the AFC and NFC West, the former of which is less than ideal. They get compensated via home games against the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers to boost the projection.

Even with that, I'm still below market on the Jaguars, largely due to their defense. While I've got them projected for 6.8 wins, they're +100 to go under 7.5 at FanDuel. My faith in Lawrence is preventing me from firing on the under, but there are still some key flaws on this team despite the fireworks they could provide on offense.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which 2025 futures stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.