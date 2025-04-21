FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

How to Watch 2025 NFL Draft: Times, Channels, Streaming, and Betting Odds

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Subscribe to our newsletter

How to Watch 2025 NFL Draft: Times, Channels, Streaming, and Betting Odds

Some of the most prominent college football stars will learn of their future in the NFL this week. The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24th!

Here's everything you need to know about the Round 1 schedule, draft order, viewing options, and betting odds for the first-round picks.

2025 NFL Draft Schedule

This year's NFL Draft will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday -- April 24th through 26th. Here is when each round will begin:

  • Round 1 - Thursday, April 24th at 8 p.m. (ET)
  • Round 2 and 3 - Friday, April 25th at 6 p.m.
  • Round 4 through 7 - Saturday, April 26th at 12 p.m.

How to Watch 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Here's how you can tune in:

  • TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  • Stream: ESPN+, NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling TV

2025 NFL Round 1 Draft Order

Here is the current order for Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. You can also check out our latest NFL mock draft at FanDuel Research.

  1. Tennessee Titans
  2. Cleveland Browns
  3. New York Giants
  4. New England Patriots
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars
  6. Las Vegas Raiders
  7. New York Jets
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. New Orleans Saints
  10. Chicago Bears
  11. San Francisco 49ers
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Miami Dolphins
  14. Indianapolis Colts
  15. Atlanta Falcons
  16. Arizona Cardinals
  17. Cincinnati Bengals
  18. Seattle Seahawks
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Denver Broncos
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Green Bay Packers
  24. Minnesota Vikings
  25. Houston Texans
  26. Los Angeles Rams
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. Detroit Lions
  29. Washington Commanders
  30. Buffalo Bills
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Philadelphia Eagles

2025 NFL Draft Betting Odds

Here are the betting odds for specific prospects to be a Top 10 pick in the NFL Draft, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 NFL Draft - To Be a Top 10 Pick
Jalon Walker
Armand Membou
Shedeur Sanders
Tyler Warren
Kelvin Banks Jr.
Mykel Williams
Will Johnson
Tetairoa McMillan
Jaxson Dart
Colston Loveland
Shemar Stewart

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you for this year's draft? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL Draft betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup