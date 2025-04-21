How to Watch 2025 NFL Draft: Times, Channels, Streaming, and Betting Odds

Some of the most prominent college football stars will learn of their future in the NFL this week. The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24th!

Here's everything you need to know about the Round 1 schedule, draft order, viewing options, and betting odds for the first-round picks.

2025 NFL Draft Schedule

This year's NFL Draft will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday -- April 24th through 26th. Here is when each round will begin:

Round 1 - Thursday, April 24th at 8 p.m. (ET)

- Thursday, April 24th at 8 p.m. (ET) Round 2 and 3 - Friday, April 25th at 6 p.m.

- Friday, April 25th at 6 p.m. Round 4 through 7 - Saturday, April 26th at 12 p.m.

How to Watch 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Here's how you can tune in:

TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes Stream: ESPN+, NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, and Sling TV

2025 NFL Round 1 Draft Order

Here is the current order for Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. You can also check out our latest NFL mock draft at FanDuel Research.

2025 NFL Draft Betting Odds

Here are the betting odds for specific prospects to be a Top 10 pick in the NFL Draft, via FanDuel Sportsbook.

2025 NFL Draft - To Be a Top 10 Pick 2025 NFL Draft - To Be a Top 10 Pick Jalon Walker -600 Armand Membou -500 Shedeur Sanders -220 Tyler Warren -140 Kelvin Banks Jr. +185 Mykel Williams +190 Will Johnson +195 Tetairoa McMillan +320 Jaxson Dart +360 Colston Loveland +370 Shemar Stewart +500 View more odds in Sportsbook

