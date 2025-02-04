How to Bet Super Bowl LIX Squares on FanDuel

FanDuel is offering you a way to get involved in this season’s big game. You can bet on the score outcome of Super Bowl LIX in its Super Bowl Squares! This is an easy way to get involved in the action by simply choosing the last digit of each team’s score.

How to Play Super Bowl Squares

The purpose of the game is for participants to bet on a specific score outcome.

The game is played using a 10x10 grid consisting of 100 possible options. One Super Bowl NFL team is listed on the horizontal axis and the other is listed on the vertical axis.

Participants can pick specific square(s), selecting the last digit of each team’s game points at the end of every quarter. For example, if the Chiefs have 13 points at the end of the first quarter and the Eagles have 21 points, then the winning combinations will be Chiefs 3 - Eagles 1.

How to Access FanDuel Super Bowl Squares

To play FanDuel Super Bowl Squares, you’ll need a FanDuel account. You can log into an existing account, or sign up today!

When using the FanDuel Sportsbook app, find the “SB Squares” icon at the top of the home page.

You can then select as many squares as you want. Each square has its own odds. You can bet on squares live with markets throughout the big game. You can bet on multiple squares, but you can’t combine them in a parlay. See full terms at FanDuel Sportsbook.

FanDuel will allow you to bet on any of the following:

Final Score (includes OT)

1st Half Score

1st Quarter Score

Any End of Quarter Score

Pick your numbers and know all the odds - it’s the Super Bowl Squares you’ve always known, only better. Check it out in the app now.

If you’re still looking to play Super Bowl Squares with an old-fashioned pen and paper, check out FanDuel’s printable squares sheet.

Which Manning brother will win the Kick of Destiny 3: Peyton vs. Eli? Get your FREE pick in now. If you’re right, you’ll win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which props stand out to you in Super Bowl LIX? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Odds subject to change.