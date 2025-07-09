How Many Games Will the Titans Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Tennessee Titans, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Titans and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on July 9th. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Titans 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Tennessee Titans - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Tennessee Titans - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 2.5 Wins -1050 Under 2.5 Wins +650 Over 3.5 Wins -460 Under 3.5 Wins +360 Over 5.5 Wins -130 Under 5.5 Wins +110 Over 7.5 Wins +220 Under 7.5 Wins -270 Over 9.5 Wins +600 Under 9.5 Wins -900 View more odds in Sportsbook

Titans 2025 Win Total Prediction

Rookie quarterbacks tend to struggle in the NFL, so we'll want to keep expectations in check for Cameron Ward and the Titans. Even with that in mind, I am a bit above market on them.

I have the Titans projected at 6.7 wins. They benefit from the second easiest schedule in the league, by my numbers, pushing them up 0.63 wins from expectation based on my power rating. When the baseline is this low, that's a meaningful push.

It's also not the worst roster in football after inserting Ward and making upgrades along the offensive line. That moves the floor higher than what you can sometimes get with a rookie.

I don't know if I believe in this enough to actually back the over on 5.5 wins at -130. But it's at least worth considering with Ward getting a relatively easy rollout.

