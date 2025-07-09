How Many Games Will the 49ers Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the San Francisco 49ers, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the 49ers and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

49ers 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

San Francisco 49ers - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 San Francisco 49ers - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 6.5 Wins -950 Under 6.5 Wins +650 Over 8.5 Wins -290 Under 8.5 Wins +240 Over 10.5 Wins -105 Under 10.5 Wins -115 Over 12.5 Wins +290 Under 12.5 Wins -360 Over 13.5 Wins +550 Under 13.5 Wins -750 View more odds in Sportsbook

49ers 2025 Win Total Prediction

The 49ers have lost some key veterans this offseason with Deebo Samuel, Javon Hargrave, and Talanoa Hufanga -- among many others -- all no longer on the roster. It could be a signal the 49ers are willing to view 2025 as a rebuilding season, jacking up their potential range of outcomes.

Still, they have a path to a bunch of wins, and my model remains high on them.

I've got them projected for 11.0 wins this year, the fifth-highest mark in the league. Part of that is because they have the easiest schedule in the league by a wide margin. They're 1.08 wins higher than expectation based on my model's power rating for them, and no other team gets a boost of more than 0.63 wins.

But it's also just faith in the offensive infrastructure Kyle Shanahan has created. Even last year, Brock Purdy's efficiency metrics were decent despite injuries at receiver and along the offensive line. There's a reason they gave the guy a fat contract this offseason.

This means you could take the over on 10.5 wins at -105. However, given the massive levels of turnover, I'd rather consider the 49ers in higher-upside markets, such as winning the NFC, if I'm looking to get exposure and bet on the bounce-back.

NFC Championship Winner 2025-26 NFC Championship Winner 2025-26 San Francisco 49ers +900 View more odds in Sportsbook

