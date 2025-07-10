Rays vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The Thursday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox.

Rays vs Red Sox Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (50-43) vs. Boston Red Sox (49-45)

Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Thursday, July 10, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: MLB Network, NESN, and FDSSUN

Rays vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TB: (-110) | BOS: (-106)

TB: (-110) | BOS: (-106) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+152) | BOS: +1.5 (-184)

TB: -1.5 (+152) | BOS: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Rays vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Rays) - 5-6, 4.79 ERA vs Walker Buehler (Red Sox) - 6-6, 6.25 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Taj Bradley (5-6, 4.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Walker Buehler (6-6, 6.25 ERA). Bradley's team is 9-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bradley's team is 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Buehler starts, the Red Sox have gone 7-8-0 against the spread. The Red Sox have been the moneyline underdog in six of Buehler's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Rays vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rays win (59.5%)

Rays vs Red Sox Moneyline

Boston is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -110 favorite despite being on the road.

Rays vs Red Sox Spread

The Rays are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Red Sox. The Rays are +152 to cover the spread, while the Red Sox are -184.

The over/under for the Rays versus Red Sox contest on July 10 has been set at 9, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Rays vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (59.6%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 28-19 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 37 of 90 chances this season.

The Rays are 43-47-0 against the spread in their 90 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 14-16 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.7% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Boston has a record of 14-16 (46.7%).

The Red Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 93 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 47 of those games (47-44-2).

The Red Sox have a 50-43-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.8% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 87 hits, batting .254 this season with 41 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .295 and a slugging percentage of .503.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.463) thanks to 33 extra-base hits. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Among qualified hitters, he is 25th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Diaz enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double and three RBIs.

Brandon Lowe is batting .272 with a .487 slugging percentage and 50 RBI this year.

Jonathan Aranda has 99 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .403.

Aranda has hit safely in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .476 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has put up a team-high .438 slugging percentage. He's batting .262 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 100th and he is 71st in slugging.

Duran brings a 10-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .351 with four doubles, two triples, three home runs, three walks and 12 RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .264 with 21 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .465 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He is 68th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Wilyer Abreu has an on-base percentage of .326 and has 68 hits, both team-best figures for the Red Sox.

Trevor Story is hitting .251 with 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 16 walks.

Rays vs Red Sox Head to Head

6/11/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/10/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/16/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2025: 7-4 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-4 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/14/2025: 16-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

16-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/29/2024: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/28/2024: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/27/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/19/2024: 2-0 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

