Reds vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Thursday.

Reds vs Marlins Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (47-46) vs. Miami Marlins (42-49)

Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Thursday, July 10, 2025 Time: 5:10 p.m. ET

5:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSFL

Reds vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-188) | MIA: (+158)

CIN: (-188) | MIA: (+158) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+106) | MIA: +1.5 (-128)

CIN: -1.5 (+106) | MIA: +1.5 (-128) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Reds vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 5-6, 3.58 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 3-7, 5.40 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Nick Lodolo (5-6, 3.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.40 ERA). Lodolo's team is 7-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Lodolo's team has a record of 4-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins have a 10-6-0 record against the spread in Quantrill's starts. The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Quantrill's starts this season, and they went 9-6 in those games.

Reds vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (62.9%)

Reds vs Marlins Moneyline

Cincinnati is the favorite, -188 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +158 underdog on the road.

Reds vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are at the Reds, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +106 to cover the spread, and the Reds are -128.

Reds vs Marlins Over/Under

Reds versus Marlins on July 10 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Reds vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in 18, or 51.4%, of the 35 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Cincinnati has won three of five games when listed as at least -188 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 40 of 87 chances this season.

In 87 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 45-42-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have won 36 of the 78 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (46.2%).

Miami has a record of 9-15 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer (37.5%).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times this season for a 43-45-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have collected a 53-35-0 record ATS this season (covering 60.2% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in slugging percentage (.487) and total hits (99) this season. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 46th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

TJ Friedl has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367. He's batting .278 and slugging .405.

His batting average ranks 45th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 25th, and his slugging percentage 102nd.

Friedl heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .188 with a double and two walks.

Spencer Steer has 78 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.307/.405.

Gavin Lux has been key for Cincinnati with 68 hits, an OBP of .355 plus a slugging percentage of .375.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez is batting .249 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 105th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 100th and he is 129th in slugging.

Lopez brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Kyle Stowers' 82 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .350.

His batting average is 41st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 46th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Agustin Ramirez has 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .249.

Xavier Edwards' .356 on-base percentage and .331 slugging percentage both pace his team.

Reds vs Marlins Head to Head

7/9/2025: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/8/2025: 12-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/23/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/22/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/21/2025: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2024: 10-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

10-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/7/2024: 6-4 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/6/2024: 8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/5/2024: 10-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/14/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

