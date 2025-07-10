Twins vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 10

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Chicago Cubs in MLB action on Thursday.

Twins vs Cubs Game Info

Minnesota Twins (44-47) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-37)

Date: Thursday, July 10, 2025

Thursday, July 10, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MLB Network, MNNT, and MARQ

Twins vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-108) | CHC: (-108)

MIN: (-108) | CHC: (-108) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-182) | CHC: -1.5 (+150)

MIN: +1.5 (-182) | CHC: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack (Twins) - 3-7, 4.64 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 6-3, 4.13 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Chris Paddack (3-7) to the mound, while Colin Rea (6-3) will answer the bell for the Cubs. Paddack's team is 8-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Paddack's team has a record of 1-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cubs have an 8-5-0 ATS record in Rea's 13 starts with a set spread. The Cubs have a 4-1 record in Rea's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (50.5%)

Twins vs Cubs Moneyline

Minnesota is the favorite, -108 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -108 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Cubs Spread

Twins vs Cubs Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Twins-Cubs on July 10, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Twins vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 29, or 51.8%, of the 56 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 30-29 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -108 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in 37 of their 87 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins are 45-42-0 against the spread in their 87 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog 27 total times this season. They've finished 10-17 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Chicago has a 10-17 record (winning only 37% of its games).

The Cubs have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times this season for a 47-36-5 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have covered 48.9% of their games this season, going 43-45-0 against the spread.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.335) and total hits (77) this season. He's batting .270 batting average while slugging .544.

Among the qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Buxton hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Trevor Larnach has hit 12 homers this season while driving in 39 runs. He's batting .259 this season and slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 79th, his on-base percentage 91st, and his slugging percentage 83rd.

Larnach takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with three doubles.

Ty France is batting .252 with a .357 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 59 hits, an OBP of .342 plus a slugging percentage of .400.

Jeffers has safely hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has an on-base percentage of .391 and a slugging percentage of .515. Both lead the Cubs. He's batting .286.

Including all qualifying players, he is 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 16th in slugging.

Tucker takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .200 with four walks and three RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .269 with 20 doubles, four triples, 23 home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .544 with an on-base percentage of .306.

His batting average ranks 57th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 121st, and he is 12th in slugging.

Seiya Suzuki is hitting .261 with 22 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 32 walks.

Nico Hoerner has 18 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 20 walks while batting .287.

Twins vs Cubs Head to Head

7/8/2025: 8-1 MIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-1 MIN (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/7/2024: 8-2 CHC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 CHC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2024: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/5/2024: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/14/2023: 16-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

16-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/12/2023: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

