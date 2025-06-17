How Many Games Will the Giants Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the New York Giants, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Giants and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 17th. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Giants 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

New York Giants - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 New York Giants - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 3.5 Wins -290 Under 3.5 Wins +240 Over 5.5 Wins +120 Under 5.5 Wins -140 Over 7.5 Wins +360 Under 7.5 Wins -460 View more odds in Sportsbook

Giants 2025 Win Total Prediction

The outlook for Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll as they try to salvage their jobs this year isn't great. I've got the Giants projected at 5.5 wins, in line with the betting markets.

Not all of that is the Giants' fault. They have the toughest schedule in the league by my numbers, one that docks them 0.82 wins versus where they'd be against a league-average slate of opponents. Only two other teams are lower than 0.51 by that metric.

We've seen Daboll craft a winning team out of scrap metal before, so all of this isn't to say a quality season is impossible. It'll just take a strong showing to win games when this is the type of road they face.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.