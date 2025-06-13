How Many Games Will the Dolphins Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Miami Dolphins, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Dolphins and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 13th. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Dolphins 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Miami Dolphins - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Miami Dolphins - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 6.5 Wins -180 Under 6.5 Wins +155 Over 8.5 Wins +155 Under 8.5 Wins -180 Over 10.5 Wins +450 Under 10.5 Wins -600 View more odds in Sportsbook

Dolphins 2025 Win Total Prediction

The Dolphins are a great example of, "Just because it's a value doesn't mean I have to bet it."

I've got them projected for 9.2 wins, which should make over 8.5 wins at +155 a phenomenal bet. It'd likely one of the best bets on the board if you go strictly by my numbers.

I just can't get myself to click it. The Dolphins will always grade out well by my numbers because the model puts a ton of stock in passing efficiency, and Tua Tagovailoa -- when healthy -- is efficient.

However, the Dolphins' secondary is down several key pieces, the offensive line is still a mess, and they were truly pathetic running the ball last year. They are the exact kind of team that will give my model fits in the preseason, even before accounting for the injury risk around Tagovailoa.

So, if I were a robot betting my model without any human biases, I'd back the over. It's a good value through that lens. But knowing the way the model is constructed and the model's limitations, I'm happy to sit this one out instead.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.