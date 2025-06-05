How Many Games Will the Colts Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Indianapolis Colts, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Colts and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 5th. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Colts 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Indianapolis Colts - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Indianapolis Colts - Regular Season Wins 2025-26 Over 5.5 Wins -320 Under 5.5 Wins +260 Over 7.5 Wins -110 Under 7.5 Wins -110 Over 9.5 Wins +270 Under 9.5 Wins -320 View more odds in Sportsbook

Colts 2025 Win Total Prediction

With how important passing efficiency is in the NFL, it's hard to project a team to win a bunch of games when they have big question marks at quarterback.

Thus, the Colts are one of the teams where I deviate most from consensus. My model has them projected for just 6.3 wins this year.

That's despite a relatively easy schedule working in their favor. Passing efficiency, though, is the biggest driver of the model, and neither Anthony Richardson nor Daniel Jones inspires tons of confidence there. Turnover on the interior offensive line also throws extra uncertainty into the equation.

I think there's merit to backing the under of 7.5 wins at -105. Yes, it's an easy division, but the other three teams all have better quarterback situations than the Colts, and their defense doesn't move the needle, either. Even with a coaching staff I broadly trust, I have a hard time matching the market on this one.

