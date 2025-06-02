How Many Games Will the Lions Win in 2025? Win Total Betting Odds and Prediction

With the 2025 NFL season now just around the corner, we've got a good idea of what each roster will look like this fall.

What should we expect from the Detroit Lions, and how are the betting markets viewing them?

We're going to dive into that today, checking out FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds for the Lions and then discussing what my win total model says is in store.

NOTE: Win total projection is as of publication on June 2nd. All betting odds are subject to change. To see projections for other teams, check out FanDuel Research's NFL home page.

Lions 2025 Win Total Betting Odds

Lions 2025 Win Total Prediction

Even with the news that stud center Frank Ragnow will retire, my model still is a bit above market on the Lions.

I've got them down for 11.2 wins, which would imply there could be value on over 10.5 wins at even money. Interestingly, that number has shortened from earlier this spring as they were +120 around the time of the draft.

That implies the market isn't abandoning hope on the Lions despite the hole in the middle of their offensive line and the loss of both coordinators. For me, personally, the uncertainty is enough where I'm not looking to bet the over despite potentially seeing value.

The Lions' schedule is tough as their win total projection is 0.5 wins below what you'd expect, based on my power rating of them, the fifth-hardest path in the league. After you add in the uncertainty, I'm comfortable sitting this one out and seeing how the team plays early on before riding one way or another.

