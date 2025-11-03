Houston vs Lehigh College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 3

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks open their 2025-26 college basketball season on November 3, 2025, facing the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs. Lehigh Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, November 3, 2025

Monday, November 3, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Lehigh Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Houston win (99.1%)

See these betting trends and insights before you bet on Monday's Houston-Lehigh spread (Houston -36.5) or over/under (136.5 points).

Houston vs. Lehigh: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston covered 22 times in 39 matchups with a spread last season.

Lehigh put together a 12-16-0 record against the spread last year.

The Cougars covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 10 times in 17 games at home, and they covered seven times in 10 games when playing on the road.

The Mountain Hawks performed better against the spread at home (5-6-0) than away (7-10-0) last year.

Houston vs. Lehigh Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Houston was 182nd in college basketball on offense (73.7 points scored per game) and best on defense (58.7 points allowed).

Houston was 96th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.3) and 10th-best in rebounds conceded (26.9) last year.

At 12.0 assists per game last season, Houston was 292nd in the country.

In terms of turnovers, Houston was third-best in the nation in committing them (8.4 per game) last season. It was 85th in forcing them (12.3 per game).

On offense, Lehigh averaged 70.3 points per game (272nd-ranked in college basketball) last year. It gave up 71.4 points per contest on defense (156th-ranked).

Last season Lehigh pulled down 28.8 rebounds per game (331st-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 32.2 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Lehigh dished out 13.3 dimes per game, which ranked them 203rd in the nation.

With 10.2 turnovers per game, Lehigh was 87th in college basketball. It forced 10.2 turnovers per contest, which ranked 288th in college basketball.

