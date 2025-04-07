Houston vs. Florida Expert Picks: Best Bets and Props for the National Championship Game

We've got just one game left for this year's men's college basketball schedule.

Let's have some fun.

Tonight's National Championship Game pits the Florida Gators against the Houston Cougars after a pair of thrilling semifinal games.

Who cuts down the nets on Monday night? And which bets stand out in FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball betting odds?

Let's dig in, seeing what FanDuel Research's staff has to say.

Houston vs. Florida Expert Betting Picks

Austin Swaim

National Champion Pick: Houston

It's a bit concerning for Florida has relied on Walter Clayton playing so well entering the systematic shock that is Houston's 1st-ranked D and 360th-ranked adjusted tempo, per KenPom. We've seen the Cougars overcome significant adversity, and I just wonder how a Gators squad relatively new to this setting might respond to their first really poor 10-plus-minute stretch of the tournament.

Best Bet: Milos Uzan Over 11.5 Points (-130)

Austan Kas

National Champion Pick: Houston

Best Bet: Thomas Haugh to Make 1-Plus Threes (-178)

Houston's elite defense locks down the paint but gives up three-point tries, with the Cougars sporting the 46th-highest three-point attempt rate allowed (43.4%). Haugh has played at least 25 minutes in four straight and has fired off 14 three-point shots across the past three games.

Aidan Cotter

National Champion Pick: Florida

Best Bet: Walter Clayton Jr. Over 19.5 Points (-115)

Clayton has notched 20 points in four of five tournament games, even reaching for 30 the last two times out. Yes, Houston has the country's top defense, but it's not like they've totally locked up opposing stars. They've let 11 different players cross this 20-point threshold against them, providing plenty of hope the All-American can show out in the title game.

Annie Nader

National Champion Pick: Houston

Best Bet: Walter Clayton Jr. 4-Plus Made Threes (+130)

Houston's top-ranked defense might be too much for Florida to overcome, but I think we'll see one last bit of tournament magic from Clayton. He's averaging 3.8 made threes this tournament and has drilled at least four trios in five of his last seven. The Cougars give up a boatload of threes (43.4% three-point rate allowed) and are pretty much nails elsewhere, potentially forcing the Gators to live and die by the three tonight.

Riley Thomas

National Champion Pick: Houston

Best Bet: J'Wan Roberts Over 6.5 Rebounds (-108)

J’Wan Roberts leads Houston with 6.5 rebounds per game and is posting 7.4 per game in the tournament. When logging over 20 minutes in the tournament, Roberts is averaging 10.7 RPG. With Florida ranking 137th in defensive rebounding rate while Roberts has an impressive 9.8 offensive rebounding percentage, give me the Cougs’ big man to go over.

Skyler Carlin

National Champion Pick: Houston

Best Bet: Emanuel Sharp Over 13.5 Points (-125)

Emanuel Sharp has been the No. 2 scoring option for Houston all season, and he's tallied 16-plus points in six of his last eight games since the start of the Big 12 conference tournament. With Florida ranking 63rd in adjusted tempo and Sharp converting 42.1% of his threes in the same eight-game sample from above, the experienced guard should continue his recent stretch of success in the scoring department.

