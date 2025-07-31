Yankees vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 31

Odds updated as of 8:18 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Thursday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yankees vs Rays Game Info

New York Yankees (58-49) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (54-54)

Date: Thursday, July 31, 2025

Thursday, July 31, 2025 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and FDSSUN

Yankees vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-118) | TB: (-100)

NYY: (-118) | TB: (-100) Spread: NYY: +1.5 (-192) | TB: -1.5 (+158)

NYY: +1.5 (-192) | TB: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman (Yankees) - 2-2, 6.09 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 6-8, 3.42 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Marcus Stroman (2-2) to the mound, while Ryan Pepiot (6-8) will get the nod for the Rays. When Stroman starts, his team is 5-3-0 against the spread this season. Stroman's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Rays are 6-16-0 against the spread when Pepiot starts. The Rays have a 1-10 record in Pepiot's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (51%)

Yankees vs Rays Moneyline

New York is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -100 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Yankees. The Rays are +158 to cover, while the Yankees are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Yankees vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Rays contest on July 31 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Yankees vs Rays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 51, or 56.7%, of the 90 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 49 times in 88 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 47 of their 106 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 47-59-0 against the spread in their 106 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have won 42.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (20-27).

Tampa Bay has gone 17-18 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (48.6%).

The Rays have played in 104 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-59-4).

The Rays have put together a 46-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.2% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger has 20 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks while batting .282. He has an on-base percentage of .335 and a slugging percentage of .513.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 29th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Bellinger has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt has 23 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 30 walks. He's batting .283 and slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .340.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Anthony Volpe has 82 hits this season and has a slash line of .216/.285/.409.

Trent Grisham is batting .246 with a .348 OBP and 39 RBI for New York this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has accumulated a slugging percentage of .466, a team-best for the Rays. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 29th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Junior Caminero paces his team with 103 hits. He has a batting average of .256 while slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .296.

His batting average is 81st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 137th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda has racked up a team-best .396 on-base percentage.

Brandon Lowe has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 24 walks while batting .269.

Yankees vs Rays Head to Head

7/29/2025: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/28/2025: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/4/2025: 7-5 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

7-5 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/3/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/2/2025: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 4/20/2025: 4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/19/2025: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/18/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/17/2025: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/22/2024: 9-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

