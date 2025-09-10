Houston vs Colorado Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 3 2025

In college football action on Friday, the Houston Cougars take on the Colorado Buffaloes.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Houston vs Colorado Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Houston: (-200) | Colorado: (+164)

Houston: (-200) | Colorado: (+164) Spread: Houston: -4.5 (-110) | Colorado: +4.5 (-110)

Houston: -4.5 (-110) | Colorado: +4.5 (-110) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Houston vs Colorado Betting Trends

Houston has won twice against the spread this season.

Houston is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of Houston's two games this season has hit the over.

Colorado has one win against the spread this year.

No Colorado game has gone over the point total this season.

Houston vs Colorado Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buffaloes win (54.6%)

Houston vs Colorado Point Spread

Colorado is the underdog by 4.5 points against Houston. Colorado is -110 to cover the spread, and Houston is -110.

Houston vs Colorado Over/Under

An over/under of 43.5 has been set for Houston-Colorado on Sept. 12, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Houston vs Colorado Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Houston-Colorado, Houston is the favorite at -200, and Colorado is +164.

Houston vs. Colorado Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Houston 31.0 58 4.5 4 46.5 2 Colorado 25.5 83 17.0 59 49.5 2

Houston vs. Colorado Game Info

Game day: Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Stadium: TDECU Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Houston vs. Colorado analysis on FanDuel Research.