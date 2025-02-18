Houston vs Arizona State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 18

The Houston Cougars (21-4, 13-1 Big 12) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (12-13, 3-11 Big 12) on February 18, 2025 at Desert Financial Arena.

Houston vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Game time: 9:00 PM ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Houston vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Houston win (74.4%)

Houston vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has covered 15 times in 25 games with a spread this season.

Arizona State has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Houston (10-7) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 11.5 points or more this season (58.8%) than Arizona State (2-1) does as an 11.5+-point underdog (66.7%).

The Cougars own an identical winning percentage against the spread when playing at home (.714) as they do in road games.

This season, the Sun Devils are 3-7-0 at home against the spread (.300 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-3-0 ATS (.625).

Against the spread, in conference play, Houston is 10-4-0 this year.

Arizona State's Big 12 record against the spread is 5-9-0.

Houston vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been the moneyline favorite in 24 games this season and has come away with the win 20 times (83.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Cougars have been victorious 15 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -690 or better on the moneyline.

Arizona State has won 37.5% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (6-10).

The Sun Devils have played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +480 or longer, and fell in each game.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 87.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Houston vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston's +447 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.2 points per game (149th in college basketball) while giving up 57.3 per outing (first in college basketball).

LJ Cryer's 14.3 points per game lead Houston and rank 335th in the nation.

Arizona State scores 74.3 points per game (181st in college basketball) and allows 74.2 (254th in college basketball) for a +4 scoring differential overall.

BJ Freeman is 446th in college basketball with a team-high 13.5 points per game.

The Cougars win the rebound battle by 7.4 boards on average. They collect 33.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 110th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 26.0 per contest.

J'wan Roberts paces the Cougars with 6.4 rebounds per game (244th in college basketball action).

The 31.3 rebounds per game the Sun Devils accumulate rank 231st in college basketball, 2.1 fewer than the 33.4 their opponents grab.

Jayden Quaintance paces the team with 8.2 rebounds per game (57th in college basketball).

Houston ranks 37th in college basketball with 103.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and first in college basketball defensively with 78.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Sun Devils average 93.3 points per 100 possessions (252nd in college basketball), while conceding 93.1 points per 100 possessions (183rd in college basketball).

