2025 Breeder's Cup Latest Odds for Saturday's Races

numberFire Racing

2025 Breeder's Cup Latest Odds for Saturday's Races

The Breeders’ Cup World Championships continue today, November 1st, at Del Mar.

Saturday's action at Del Mar showcases nine Grade 1 races for three-year-olds and older, headlined by the 1 1/4 miles Breeders' Cup Classic at 6:25 p.m. ET.

Naturally, you can bet which horses will win their Breeders’ Cup races at FanDuel Racing. Also, discover 2025 Breeders’ Cup odds and bet the Breeders’ Cup with exclusive bonuses and promos.

Here's the post time and entries for all nine races happening today. All times Eastern.

2025 Breeders' Cup Saturday Races

Filly & Mare Sprint

  • Post Time: 3 p.m.
  • Distance: 7 furlongs
  • Surface: Dirt
  • Purse: $1,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1ZeitlosJoel Rosario20-1
2SplendoraFlavien Prat8-1
3VahvaIrad Ortiz, Jr.12-1
4TamaraMike E. Smith7-2
5Fee BlancheHiroto YoshiharaScr
6Sweet AztecaJuan J. Hernandez2-1
7Haulin IceTyler Gaffalione20-1

Turf Sprint

  • Post Time: 3:41 p.m.
  • Distance: 5 furlongs
  • Surface: Turf
  • Purse: $1,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1MotoriousAntonio Fresu7-2
2Reef RunnerTyler Gaffalione6-1
3Arizona BlazeDavid Egan5-1
4KhaademFrankie Dettori10-1
5Bring Theband HomeJavier J. Castellano12-1
6Governor SamFlavien Prat15-1
7She's QualityColin Keane20-1

Sprint

  • Post Time: 4:21 p.m.
  • Distance: 6 furlongs
  • Surface: Dirt
  • Purse: $2,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1KopionMike E. Smith7-2
2BanishingTyler Gaffalione15-1
3Lovesick BluesGeovanni Franco10-1
4Patriot SpiritJavier J. Castellano30-1
5Big City LightsKazushi Kimura15-1
6Dr. VenkmanUmberto Rispoli15-1
7ImaginationJuan J. Hernandez6-1

Distaff

  • Post Time: 5:01 p.m.
  • Distance: 1 1/8 miles
  • Surface: Dirt
  • Purse: $2,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1NitrogenJose L. Ortiz4-1
2Sarawak RimIrad Ortiz, Jr.12-1
3ClicquotFlavien Prat10-1
4ScyllaJunior Alvarado15-1
5Scottish LassieJoel Rosario12-1
6Alice VeriteKyle Frey20-1
7Gin GinLuis Saez12-1

Turf

  • Post Time: 5:41 p.m.
  • Distance: 1 1/2 miles
  • Surface: Turf
  • Purse: $5,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1Rebel's RomanceWilliam Buick5-2
2GoliathMickael Barzalona8-1
3AmilocRossa Ryan10-1
4RedistrictingFlavien Prat15-1
5Rebel RedIrad Ortiz, Jr.30-1
6Wimbledon HawkeyeFrankie Dettori20-1
7SilawiJames Doyle30-1

Classic

  • Post Time: 6:25 p.m.
  • Distance: 1 1/4 miles
  • Surface: Dirt
  • Purse: $7,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1FiercenessJohn R. Velazquez5-2
2BaezaHector I. Berrios10-1
3Nevada BeachMike E. Smith20-1
4Contrary ThinkingFlorent Geroux50-1
5Forever YoungRyusei Sakai7-2
6SovereigntyScr
7Sierra LeoneFlavien Prat7-2

Mile

  • Post Time: 7:05 p.m.
  • Distance: 1 mile
  • Surface: Turf
  • Purse: $2,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1One StripeJuan J. Hernandez30-1
2Notable SpeechWilliam Buick5-2
3SahlanMickael Barzalona6-1
4The Lion In WinterChristophe Soumillon6-1
5Program TradingFlavien Prat10-1
6Gran OrienteHector I. Berrios30-1
7JohannesUmberto Rispoli8-1

Dirt Mile

  • Post Time: 7:45 p.m.
  • Distance: 1 mile
  • Surface: Dirt
  • Purse: $1,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1Will Take ItMike E. Smith30-1
2Goal OrientedLuis Saez6-1
3NysosFlavien Prat8-5
4Mystik DanFrancisco Arrieta6-1
5TumbarumbaTyler Gaffalione20-1
6Full SerranoJoel Rosario7-2
7Citizen BullJuan J. Hernandez10-1

Filly & Mare Turf

  • Post Time: 8:25 p.m.
  • Distance: 1 3/8 miles
  • Surface: Turf
  • Purse: $2,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1Mission Of JoyUmberto Rispoli30-1
2StellifyFlorent Geroux30-1
3AtsilaGavin Ryan20-1
4Village VoiceFlavien Prat15-1
5GezoraMickael Barzalona7-2
6Diamond RainBilly Loughnane6-1
7Be Your BestIrad Ortiz, Jr.30-1

