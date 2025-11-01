2025 Breeder's Cup Latest Odds for Saturday's Races
The Breeders’ Cup World Championships continue today, November 1st, at Del Mar.
Saturday's action at Del Mar showcases nine Grade 1 races for three-year-olds and older, headlined by the 1 1/4 miles Breeders' Cup Classic at 6:25 p.m. ET.
Here's the post time and entries for all nine races happening today. All times Eastern.
Here's the post time and entries for all nine races happening today. All times Eastern.
2025 Breeders' Cup Saturday Races
Filly & Mare Sprint
- Post Time: 3 p.m.
- Distance: 7 furlongs
- Surface: Dirt
- Purse: $1,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Zeitlos
|Joel Rosario
|20-1
|2
|Splendora
|Flavien Prat
|8-1
|3
|Vahva
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|12-1
|4
|Tamara
|Mike E. Smith
|7-2
|5
|Fee Blanche
|Hiroto Yoshihara
|Scr
|6
|Sweet Azteca
|Juan J. Hernandez
|2-1
|7
|Haulin Ice
|Tyler Gaffalione
|20-1
Turf Sprint
- Post Time: 3:41 p.m.
- Distance: 5 furlongs
- Surface: Turf
- Purse: $1,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Motorious
|Antonio Fresu
|7-2
|2
|Reef Runner
|Tyler Gaffalione
|6-1
|3
|Arizona Blaze
|David Egan
|5-1
|4
|Khaadem
|Frankie Dettori
|10-1
|5
|Bring Theband Home
|Javier J. Castellano
|12-1
|6
|Governor Sam
|Flavien Prat
|15-1
|7
|She's Quality
|Colin Keane
|20-1
Sprint
- Post Time: 4:21 p.m.
- Distance: 6 furlongs
- Surface: Dirt
- Purse: $2,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Kopion
|Mike E. Smith
|7-2
|2
|Banishing
|Tyler Gaffalione
|15-1
|3
|Lovesick Blues
|Geovanni Franco
|10-1
|4
|Patriot Spirit
|Javier J. Castellano
|30-1
|5
|Big City Lights
|Kazushi Kimura
|15-1
|6
|Dr. Venkman
|Umberto Rispoli
|15-1
|7
|Imagination
|Juan J. Hernandez
|6-1
Distaff
- Post Time: 5:01 p.m.
- Distance: 1 1/8 miles
- Surface: Dirt
- Purse: $2,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Nitrogen
|Jose L. Ortiz
|4-1
|2
|Sarawak Rim
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|12-1
|3
|Clicquot
|Flavien Prat
|10-1
|4
|Scylla
|Junior Alvarado
|15-1
|5
|Scottish Lassie
|Joel Rosario
|12-1
|6
|Alice Verite
|Kyle Frey
|20-1
|7
|Gin Gin
|Luis Saez
|12-1
Turf
- Post Time: 5:41 p.m.
- Distance: 1 1/2 miles
- Surface: Turf
- Purse: $5,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Rebel's Romance
|William Buick
|5-2
|2
|Goliath
|Mickael Barzalona
|8-1
|3
|Amiloc
|Rossa Ryan
|10-1
|4
|Redistricting
|Flavien Prat
|15-1
|5
|Rebel Red
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|30-1
|6
|Wimbledon Hawkeye
|Frankie Dettori
|20-1
|7
|Silawi
|James Doyle
|30-1
Classic
- Post Time: 6:25 p.m.
- Distance: 1 1/4 miles
- Surface: Dirt
- Purse: $7,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Fierceness
|John R. Velazquez
|5-2
|2
|Baeza
|Hector I. Berrios
|10-1
|3
|Nevada Beach
|Mike E. Smith
|20-1
|4
|Contrary Thinking
|Florent Geroux
|50-1
|5
|Forever Young
|Ryusei Sakai
|7-2
|6
|Sovereignty
|Scr
|7
|Sierra Leone
|Flavien Prat
|7-2
Mile
- Post Time: 7:05 p.m.
- Distance: 1 mile
- Surface: Turf
- Purse: $2,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|One Stripe
|Juan J. Hernandez
|30-1
|2
|Notable Speech
|William Buick
|5-2
|3
|Sahlan
|Mickael Barzalona
|6-1
|4
|The Lion In Winter
|Christophe Soumillon
|6-1
|5
|Program Trading
|Flavien Prat
|10-1
|6
|Gran Oriente
|Hector I. Berrios
|30-1
|7
|Johannes
|Umberto Rispoli
|8-1
Dirt Mile
- Post Time: 7:45 p.m.
- Distance: 1 mile
- Surface: Dirt
- Purse: $1,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Will Take It
|Mike E. Smith
|30-1
|2
|Goal Oriented
|Luis Saez
|6-1
|3
|Nysos
|Flavien Prat
|8-5
|4
|Mystik Dan
|Francisco Arrieta
|6-1
|5
|Tumbarumba
|Tyler Gaffalione
|20-1
|6
|Full Serrano
|Joel Rosario
|7-2
|7
|Citizen Bull
|Juan J. Hernandez
|10-1
Filly & Mare Turf
- Post Time: 8:25 p.m.
- Distance: 1 3/8 miles
- Surface: Turf
- Purse: $2,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Mission Of Joy
|Umberto Rispoli
|30-1
|2
|Stellify
|Florent Geroux
|30-1
|3
|Atsila
|Gavin Ryan
|20-1
|4
|Village Voice
|Flavien Prat
|15-1
|5
|Gezora
|Mickael Barzalona
|7-2
|6
|Diamond Rain
|Billy Loughnane
|6-1
|7
|Be Your Best
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|30-1
