2025 Breeder's Cup Latest Odds for Saturday's Races

The Breeders’ Cup World Championships continue today, November 1st, at Del Mar.

Saturday's action at Del Mar showcases nine Grade 1 races for three-year-olds and older, headlined by the 1 1/4 miles Breeders' Cup Classic at 6:25 p.m. ET.

Naturally, you can bet which horses will win their Breeders’ Cup races at FanDuel Racing. Also, discover 2025 Breeders’ Cup odds and bet the Breeders’ Cup with exclusive bonuses and promos.

Here's the post time and entries for all nine races happening today. All times Eastern.

2025 Breeders' Cup Saturday Races

Filly & Mare Sprint

Post Time: 3 p.m.

Distance: 7 furlongs

Surface: Dirt

Purse: $1,000,000

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Zeitlos Joel Rosario 20-1 2 Splendora Flavien Prat 8-1 3 Vahva Irad Ortiz, Jr. 12-1 4 Tamara Mike E. Smith 7-2 5 Fee Blanche Hiroto Yoshihara Scr 6 Sweet Azteca Juan J. Hernandez 2-1 7 Haulin Ice Tyler Gaffalione 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Turf Sprint

Post Time: 3:41 p.m.

Distance: 5 furlongs

Surface: Turf

Purse: $1,000,000

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Motorious Antonio Fresu 7-2 2 Reef Runner Tyler Gaffalione 6-1 3 Arizona Blaze David Egan 5-1 4 Khaadem Frankie Dettori 10-1 5 Bring Theband Home Javier J. Castellano 12-1 6 Governor Sam Flavien Prat 15-1 7 She's Quality Colin Keane 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Sprint

Post Time: 4:21 p.m.

Distance: 6 furlongs

Surface: Dirt

Purse: $2,000,000

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Kopion Mike E. Smith 7-2 2 Banishing Tyler Gaffalione 15-1 3 Lovesick Blues Geovanni Franco 10-1 4 Patriot Spirit Javier J. Castellano 30-1 5 Big City Lights Kazushi Kimura 15-1 6 Dr. Venkman Umberto Rispoli 15-1 7 Imagination Juan J. Hernandez 6-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Distaff

Post Time: 5:01 p.m.

Distance: 1 1/8 miles

Surface: Dirt

Purse: $2,000,000

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Nitrogen Jose L. Ortiz 4-1 2 Sarawak Rim Irad Ortiz, Jr. 12-1 3 Clicquot Flavien Prat 10-1 4 Scylla Junior Alvarado 15-1 5 Scottish Lassie Joel Rosario 12-1 6 Alice Verite Kyle Frey 20-1 7 Gin Gin Luis Saez 12-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Turf

Post Time: 5:41 p.m.

Distance: 1 1/2 miles

Surface: Turf

Purse: $5,000,000

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Rebel's Romance William Buick 5-2 2 Goliath Mickael Barzalona 8-1 3 Amiloc Rossa Ryan 10-1 4 Redistricting Flavien Prat 15-1 5 Rebel Red Irad Ortiz, Jr. 30-1 6 Wimbledon Hawkeye Frankie Dettori 20-1 7 Silawi James Doyle 30-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Classic

Post Time: 6:25 p.m.

Distance: 1 1/4 miles

Surface: Dirt

Purse: $7,000,000

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Fierceness John R. Velazquez 5-2 2 Baeza Hector I. Berrios 10-1 3 Nevada Beach Mike E. Smith 20-1 4 Contrary Thinking Florent Geroux 50-1 5 Forever Young Ryusei Sakai 7-2 6 Sovereignty Scr 7 Sierra Leone Flavien Prat 7-2 View Full Table ChevronDown

Mile

Post Time: 7:05 p.m.

Distance: 1 mile

Surface: Turf

Purse: $2,000,000

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 One Stripe Juan J. Hernandez 30-1 2 Notable Speech William Buick 5-2 3 Sahlan Mickael Barzalona 6-1 4 The Lion In Winter Christophe Soumillon 6-1 5 Program Trading Flavien Prat 10-1 6 Gran Oriente Hector I. Berrios 30-1 7 Johannes Umberto Rispoli 8-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Dirt Mile

Post Time: 7:45 p.m.

Distance: 1 mile

Surface: Dirt

Purse: $1,000,000

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Will Take It Mike E. Smith 30-1 2 Goal Oriented Luis Saez 6-1 3 Nysos Flavien Prat 8-5 4 Mystik Dan Francisco Arrieta 6-1 5 Tumbarumba Tyler Gaffalione 20-1 6 Full Serrano Joel Rosario 7-2 7 Citizen Bull Juan J. Hernandez 10-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Filly & Mare Turf

Post Time: 8:25 p.m.

Distance: 1 3/8 miles

Surface: Turf

Purse: $2,000,000

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Mission Of Joy Umberto Rispoli 30-1 2 Stellify Florent Geroux 30-1 3 Atsila Gavin Ryan 20-1 4 Village Voice Flavien Prat 15-1 5 Gezora Mickael Barzalona 7-2 6 Diamond Rain Billy Loughnane 6-1 7 Be Your Best Irad Ortiz, Jr. 30-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!