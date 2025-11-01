Best FanDuel Promos for 2025 Breeders' Cup Races on Saturday, November 1st

The 2025 Breeders' Cup takes place this weekend from Del Mar, California. With 14 races, this year's Breeders' Cup won't be short on thrilling moments.

Races continue on Saturday, November 1st. FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action at FanDuel Racing, including several promotions centered around Friday's races.

2025 Breeders' Cup Saturday Events

Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (3 p.m. ET)

Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (3:41 p.m. ET)

Breeders' Cup Sprint (4:21 p.m. ET)

Breeders' Cup Distaff (5:01 p.m. ET)

Breeders' Cup Turf (5:41 p.m. ET)

Breeders' Cup Classic (6:25 p.m. ET)

Breeders' Cup Mile (7:05 p.m. ET)

Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (7:45 p.m. ET)

Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf (8:25 p.m. ET)

Best FanDuel Promos for 2025 Breeders' Cup Friday Races

Are you looking to bet on the 2025 Breeders' Cup? Here are just some of the promos available to new and existing customers.

See full terms and conditions for all promos at FanDuel Racing.

Get $10 Back in Racing Bonus for 2nd and 3rd Place Eligible Races

Get up to $10 back as a Racing Bonus if your win bets finish second or third on eligible races at Del Mar on Breeders' Cup Friday and Saturday.

How to use this FanDuel Racing promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Racing account. Click the "Opt In" button to get your No Sweat Bet. Place a win bet in an eligible Breeders' Cup race. See the list here. If your first single horse win bet on an eligible race finishes second or third, get bonus back up to $10.

Money Back Special is not available on races with less than 5 betting interests. Refund for 3rd place is not available on races with less than 8 betting interests. Refund issued in non-withdrawable Racing Bonus that expires 7 days after receipt.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Age and residency restrictions apply. Opt-in req. Offer valid on first win wager. Refund issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after receipt. See terms at racing.fanduel.com.

No Sweat First Bet Up to $500 for New Customers

New customers can place a first bet up to $500 on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn't win!

How to use this FanDuel Racing promo:

Sign up for a FanDuel Racing account. Place your first real-money wager on any race at any track on FanDuel Racing. If your wager loses, get a refund as a Racing Credit up to $500.

Allow up to five (5) days for refund to be credited to your account. Refund will be issued as a non-transferable and non-withdrawable Racing Credit that expires after 14 days.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Age and residency restrictions apply. Offer valid on first real-money wager of $5 or more. Verified FD Racing account required. Bonus issued in non-withdrawable racing site credit that expires 14 days after issuance. Max refund $500. Restrictions apply. See terms at racing.fanduel.com.