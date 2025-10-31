2025 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Expert Picks

The 2025 Breeders' Cup is finally here!

We asked some of our FanDuel TV experts to weigh in on which horse they think will be Friday's big winner in the Juvenile.

2025 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Picks

Watch below as FanDuel TV's experts share their picks for the 2025 Breeders' Cup Juvenile race.

Here are all of the expert picks:

Andie Biancone - #8 Ted Noffey (4-5)

- #8 Ted Noffey (4-5) Caleb Keller - #7 Brant (5-2)

- #7 Brant (5-2) Dubbs Anderson - #2 Blackout Time (5-1)

- #2 Blackout Time (5-1) Matt Bernier - #2 Blackout Time (5-1)

#2 Blackout Time (5-1) Matt Carothers - #1 Intrepido (8-1)

#1 Intrepido (8-1) Geena Lucille - #7 Brant (5-2)

- #7 Brant (5-2) Mike Joyce - #1 Intrepido (8-1)

#1 Intrepido (8-1) Scott Hazelton - #7 Brant (5-2)

- #7 Brant (5-2) Joaquin Jaime - #8 Ted Noffey (4-5)

- #8 Ted Noffey (4-5) Christina Blacker - #8 Ted Noffey (4-5)

Learn about each horse, jockeys, trainers, and more at FanDuel Research.

