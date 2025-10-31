FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Horse Racing

2025 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Expert Picks

numberFire Racing
numberFire Racing

The 2025 Breeders' Cup is finally here!

Naturally, you can bet which horses will win their Breeders’ Cup races at FanDuel Racing. Also, discover 2025 Breeders’ Cup odds and bet the Breeders’ Cup with exclusive bonuses and promos.

We asked some of our FanDuel TV experts to weigh in on which horse they think will be Friday's big winner in the Juvenile.

2025 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Picks

Watch below as FanDuel TV's experts share their picks for the 2025 Breeders' Cup Juvenile race.

Here are all of the expert picks:

  • Andie Biancone - #8 Ted Noffey (4-5)
  • Caleb Keller - #7 Brant (5-2)
  • Dubbs Anderson - #2 Blackout Time (5-1)
  • Matt Bernier - #2 Blackout Time (5-1)
  • Matt Carothers - #1 Intrepido (8-1)
  • Geena Lucille - #7 Brant (5-2)
  • Mike Joyce - #1 Intrepido (8-1)
  • Scott Hazelton - #7 Brant (5-2)
  • Joaquin Jaime - #8 Ted Noffey (4-5)
  • Christina Blacker - #8 Ted Noffey (4-5)

Learn about each horse, jockeys, trainers, and more at FanDuel Research.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

