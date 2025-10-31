2025 Breeder's Cup Latest Odds for Friday’s Races
The Breeders’ Cup World Championships start today, October 31st, at Del Mar. Future Stars Friday at Del Mar showcases five Grade 1 races for two-year-olds, setting the stage for next year’s Derby and Oaks contenders.
Here's the post time and entries for all five races happening today.
2025 Breeders' Cup Friday Races
Juvenile Turf Sprint
- Post Time: 5:45 p.m.
- Distance: 5 furlongs
- Surface: Turf
- Purse: $1,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Brussels
|Christophe Soumillon
|8-1
|2
|Military Code
|William Buick
|12-1
|3
|Royal Testament
|Flavien Prat
|12-1
|4
|Aspect Island
|Frankie Dettori
|20-1
|5
|Obliteration
|Jose L. Ortiz
|15-1
|6
|Intricate Spirit
|Joel Rosario
|SCR
|7
|Mission Central
|Dylan Browne McMonagle
|20-1
Juvenile Fillies
- Post Time: 6:25 p.m.
- Distance: 1 1/16 miles
- Surface: Dirt
- Purse: $2,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Iron Orchard
|Joel Rosario
|6-1
|2
|Bottle Of Rouge
|Mike E. Smith
|9-2
|3
|Meaning
|Jose L. Ortiz
|15-1
|4
|Percy's Bar
|Luan Machado
|9-2
|5
|Tommy Jo
|John R. Velazquez
|7-2
|6
|La Ville Lumiere
|Kazushi Kimura
|Scr
|7
|Explora
|Juan J. Hernandez
|5-2
Juvenile Fillies Turf
- Post Time: 7:05 p.m.
- Distance: 1 mile
- Surface: Turf
- Purse: $1,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Ultimate Love
|John R. Velazquez
|8-1
|2
|Queen Of Hawaii
|Dylan Browne McMonagle
|12-1
|3
|Imaginationthelady
|Frankie Dettori
|10-1
|4
|Infinite Sky
|Flavien Prat
|20-1
|5
|Final Accord
|Jose L. Ortiz
|15-1
|6
|Switch In Love
|Ryusei Sakai
|Scr
|7
|Celebrity Warrior
|Luis Saez
|30-1
Juvenile
- Post Time: 7:45 p.m.
- Distance: 1 1/16 miles
- Surface: Dirt
- Purse: $2,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Intrepido
|Hector I. Berrios
|8-1
|2
|Blackout Time
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|5-1
|3
|Mr. A. P.
|Antonio Fresu
|30-1
|4
|Comport
|Tyler Gaffalione
|30-1
|5
|Civil Liberty
|Frankie Dettori
|Scr
|6
|Litmus Test
|Jose L. Ortiz
|Scr
|7
|Brant
|Flavien Prat
|5-2
Juvenile Turf
- Post Time: 8:25 p.m.
- Distance: 1 mile
- Surface: Turf
- Purse: $1,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
|1
|Heeere's Johnny
|Javier J. Castellano
|15-1
|2
|Street Beast
|Luan Machado
|10-1
|3
|Outfielder
|David Egan
|10-1
|4
|Third Beer
|Antonio Fresu
|30-1
|5
|Let's Be Frank
|Juan J. Hernandez
|15-1
|6
|North Coast
|Dylan Browne McMonagle
|Scr
|7
|Gordon Pass
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|20-1
