2025 Breeder's Cup Latest Odds for Friday’s Races

The Breeders’ Cup World Championships start today, October 31st, at Del Mar. Future Stars Friday at Del Mar showcases five Grade 1 races for two-year-olds, setting the stage for next year’s Derby and Oaks contenders.

Here's the post time and entries for all five races happening today.

2025 Breeders' Cup Friday Races

Juvenile Turf Sprint

Post Time: 5:45 p.m.

Distance: 5 furlongs

Surface: Turf

Purse: $1,000,000

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Brussels Christophe Soumillon 8-1 2 Military Code William Buick 12-1 3 Royal Testament Flavien Prat 12-1 4 Aspect Island Frankie Dettori 20-1 5 Obliteration Jose L. Ortiz 15-1 6 Intricate Spirit Joel Rosario SCR 7 Mission Central Dylan Browne McMonagle 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Juvenile Fillies

Post Time: 6:25 p.m.

Distance: 1 1/16 miles

Surface: Dirt

Purse: $2,000,000

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Iron Orchard Joel Rosario 6-1 2 Bottle Of Rouge Mike E. Smith 9-2 3 Meaning Jose L. Ortiz 15-1 4 Percy's Bar Luan Machado 9-2 5 Tommy Jo John R. Velazquez 7-2 6 La Ville Lumiere Kazushi Kimura Scr 7 Explora Juan J. Hernandez 5-2 View Full Table ChevronDown

Juvenile Fillies Turf

Post Time: 7:05 p.m.

Distance: 1 mile

Surface: Turf

Purse: $1,000,000

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Ultimate Love John R. Velazquez 8-1 2 Queen Of Hawaii Dylan Browne McMonagle 12-1 3 Imaginationthelady Frankie Dettori 10-1 4 Infinite Sky Flavien Prat 20-1 5 Final Accord Jose L. Ortiz 15-1 6 Switch In Love Ryusei Sakai Scr 7 Celebrity Warrior Luis Saez 30-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Juvenile

Post Time: 7:45 p.m.

Distance: 1 1/16 miles

Surface: Dirt

Purse: $2,000,000

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Intrepido Hector I. Berrios 8-1 2 Blackout Time Irad Ortiz, Jr. 5-1 3 Mr. A. P. Antonio Fresu 30-1 4 Comport Tyler Gaffalione 30-1 5 Civil Liberty Frankie Dettori Scr 6 Litmus Test Jose L. Ortiz Scr 7 Brant Flavien Prat 5-2 View Full Table ChevronDown

Juvenile Turf

Post Time: 8:25 p.m.

Distance: 1 mile

Surface: Turf

Purse: $1,000,000

Post Position Horse Jockey Odds 1 Heeere's Johnny Javier J. Castellano 15-1 2 Street Beast Luan Machado 10-1 3 Outfielder David Egan 10-1 4 Third Beer Antonio Fresu 30-1 5 Let's Be Frank Juan J. Hernandez 15-1 6 North Coast Dylan Browne McMonagle Scr 7 Gordon Pass Irad Ortiz, Jr. 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

