FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

Breeders' Cup iconBreeders' Cup

Explore Breeders' Cup

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

Horse Racing iconHorse Racing

Explore Horse Racing

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Horse Racing

2025 Breeder's Cup Latest Odds for Friday’s Races

numberFire Racing
numberFire Racing

Subscribe to our newsletter

2025 Breeder's Cup Latest Odds for Friday’s Races

The Breeders’ Cup World Championships start today, October 31st, at Del Mar. Future Stars Friday at Del Mar showcases five Grade 1 races for two-year-olds, setting the stage for next year’s Derby and Oaks contenders.

Naturally, you can bet which horses will win their Breeders’ Cup races at FanDuel Racing. Also, discover 2025 Breeders’ Cup odds and bet the Breeders’ Cup with exclusive bonuses and promos.

Here's the post time and entries for all five races happening today.

2025 Breeders' Cup Friday Races

Juvenile Turf Sprint

  • Post Time: 5:45 p.m.
  • Distance: 5 furlongs
  • Surface: Turf
  • Purse: $1,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1BrusselsChristophe Soumillon8-1
2Military CodeWilliam Buick12-1
3Royal TestamentFlavien Prat12-1
4Aspect IslandFrankie Dettori20-1
5ObliterationJose L. Ortiz15-1
6Intricate SpiritJoel RosarioSCR
7Mission CentralDylan Browne McMonagle20-1

Juvenile Fillies

  • Post Time: 6:25 p.m.
  • Distance: 1 1/16 miles
  • Surface: Dirt
  • Purse: $2,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1Iron OrchardJoel Rosario6-1
2Bottle Of RougeMike E. Smith9-2
3Meaning Jose L. Ortiz15-1
4Percy's BarLuan Machado9-2
5Tommy JoJohn R. Velazquez7-2
6La Ville LumiereKazushi KimuraScr
7ExploraJuan J. Hernandez5-2

Juvenile Fillies Turf

  • Post Time: 7:05 p.m.
  • Distance: 1 mile
  • Surface: Turf
  • Purse: $1,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1Ultimate LoveJohn R. Velazquez8-1
2Queen Of HawaiiDylan Browne McMonagle12-1
3ImaginationtheladyFrankie Dettori10-1
4Infinite SkyFlavien Prat20-1
5Final AccordJose L. Ortiz15-1
6Switch In LoveRyusei SakaiScr
7Celebrity WarriorLuis Saez30-1

Juvenile

  • Post Time: 7:45 p.m.
  • Distance: 1 1/16 miles
  • Surface: Dirt
  • Purse: $2,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1IntrepidoHector I. Berrios8-1
2Blackout TimeIrad Ortiz, Jr.5-1
3Mr. A. P.Antonio Fresu30-1
4ComportTyler Gaffalione30-1
5Civil LibertyFrankie DettoriScr
6Litmus TestJose L. OrtizScr
7BrantFlavien Prat5-2

Juvenile Turf

  • Post Time: 8:25 p.m.
  • Distance: 1 mile
  • Surface: Turf
  • Purse: $1,000,000
Post Position
Horse
Jockey
Odds
1Heeere's JohnnyJavier J. Castellano15-1
2Street BeastLuan Machado10-1
3OutfielderDavid Egan10-1
4Third BeerAntonio Fresu30-1
5Let's Be FrankJuan J. Hernandez15-1
6North CoastDylan Browne McMonagleScr
7Gordon PassIrad Ortiz, Jr.20-1

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet up to $500 on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup