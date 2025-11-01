2025 Breeders' Cup Classic Expert Picks

The 2025 Breeders' Cup is finally here!

Naturally, you can bet which horses will win their Breeders' Cup races at FanDuel Racing.

We asked some of our FanDuel TV experts to weigh in on which horse they think will be Saturday's big winner in the Classic.

2025 Breeders' Cup Classic Picks

Watch below as FanDuel TV's experts share their picks for the 2025 Breeders' Cup Classic race.

Here are all of the expert picks:

Caleb Keller - #7 Sierra Leone (8-1)

- #7 Sierra Leone (8-1) Dubbs Anderson - #5 Forever Young (6-1)

- #5 Forever Young (6-1) Matt Bernier - #10 Antiquarian (15-1)

#10 Antiquarian (15-1) Matt Carothers - #5 Forever Young (6-1)

#5 Forever Young (6-1) Joaquin Jaime - #5 Forever Young (6-1)

#5 Forever Young (6-1) Mike Joyce - #8 Mindframe (10-1)

- #8 Mindframe (10-1) Scott Hazelton - #7 Sierra Leone (8-1)

- #7 Sierra Leone (8-1) Andie Biancone - #8 Mindframe (10-1)

Learn about each horse, jockeys, trainers, and more at FanDuel Research.

