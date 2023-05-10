Horse Racing Best Bets for Thursday 10/5/23

According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make today at FanDuel Racing.

#7 Threewhitesoldiers - Belterra Park, R4 (1:35 PM EST)

Threewhitesoldiers has run in some competitive dirt maidens at Saratoga and looks interesting switching to the turf here. Gapper has gone close the last twice and is taken to get second once more from the reopposing Revenge Tour. Bet Now at FanDuel

#7 Oppo Taco – Charles Town, R1 (7:00 PM EST)

Oppo Taco has an excellent chance at the weights and is the one they all have to beat getting class relief. Taptap has plenty of miles on the clock but may be the one best equipped to chase her home. S S Four Queens can also play a part for minor money. Bet Now at FanDuel

#5 Watch Me Disappear – Charles Town, R3 (7:57 PM EST)

Watch Me Disappear represents a barn with a great record round here and is less up against it on this occasion, so seems likely to take the beating. Curlin's Dove makes appeal for a new trainer and is up there on the shortlist too. Great Devotion isn't entirely out of it either. Bet Now at FanDuel

