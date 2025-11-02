Hornets vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 2

Hornets vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: FDSSE, KJZZ, and Jazz+

The Charlotte Hornets (2-4) are 3.5-point favorites as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (2-3) on Sunday, November 2, 2025 at Spectrum Center. The game airs at 6 p.m. ET on FDSSE, KJZZ, and Jazz+. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5 points.

Hornets vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -3.5 237.5 -156 +132

Hornets vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jazz win (53.4%)

Hornets vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Hornets have put together a record of 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 4-1-0 this season.

Hornets games have gone over the total four times out of five chances this season.

The Jazz have eclipsed the over/under 60% of the time this year (three of five games with a set point total).

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 23.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game, shooting 43% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 made 3-pointers (eighth in NBA).

Miles Bridges is averaging 20.2 points, 3.2 assists and 6.8 boards.

Collin Sexton is averaging 17 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds.

Ryan Kalkbrenner averages 10.2 points, 7 boards and 0.5 assists, shooting 85.3% from the field (first in NBA).

Moussa Diabate is averaging 10 points, 0.5 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Jazz Leaders

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 33.8 points, 6.6 boards and 2.2 assists for the Jazz.

Per game, Keyonte George gives the Jazz 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Jazz receive 7.8 points per game from Jusuf Nurkic, plus 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The Jazz are receiving 6.4 points, 4.4 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Kyle Filipowski.

Per game, Brice Sensabaugh gets the Jazz 9.2 points, 3 boards and 1 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

